Bavarian Nordic eyes more monkeypox vaccine orders amid global "wake-up call"

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company
Bavarian Nordic expects to sign more contracts for its
vaccine against monkeypox after "overwhelming" interest from
governments around the world, its management told investors on
Tuesday.
The Danish company, which produces the only vaccine approved
in the United States and Canada against monkeypox, has become
the focus of a global rush from governments around the world
hoping to bolster their preparedness against the virus.
The company's CEO said many countries, which did not already
have a stock of the vaccine - mostly likely kept because it also
acts against the eradicated but devastating smallpox disease -
might have had a "wake-up call" after the monkeypox virus
started to spread in countries where it is not endemic.
"Because what has been shown to all countries, is that those
countries that had a stockpile, and there are few, are much
better prepared than those that did not," Chief Executive Paul
Chaplin told investors during a briefing on Tuesday.
Around 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have
reported outbreaks of the viral disease since May, with more
than 911 confirmed or suspected cases mostly in Europe.
"It's clear that many of these countries are very concerned
about the availability short-term but we are also talking to
governments about improving their preparedness on the
longer-term as well," Chief Financial Officer Henrik Juuel said.
"The interest has been overwhelming," Juuel added.
Over the last weeks, Bavarian has announced several deals
with undisclosed countries for the supply of its Imvanex
vaccine, prompting two upgrades to its financial guidance for
this year.
The smallpox vaccine is approved for monkeypox in the United
States and Canada. In the European Union, doctors can prescribe
it off-label, but the company is working with the bloc's drug
regulator to have the approval extended to include monkeypox.
Asked whether Bavarian Nordic expected some of these new
orders to become renewable contracts, Chaplin said "time will
tell".
"We'll have to see whether that really translates into
longer-term orders or whether it's going to be one-offs,"
Chaplin said. "There's indication that several of them already
will," he added.
Both Britain and Germany have said they had put down orders
for Bavarian's vaccine. Earlier on Tuesday, Bavarian said it had
entered a five-year contract worth around $56 million with
Canada's government for the supply of its monkeypox vaccine.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard;
Editing by David Goodman and Alison Williams)