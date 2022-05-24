Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Bavarian Nordic A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAVA   DK0015998017

BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

(BAVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/24 10:59:53 am EDT
172.05 DKK   -22.60%
02:13pBavarian Nordic in talks with many countries over monkeypox vaccine
RE
08:42aGermany orders 40,000 vaccine doses as precaution against monkeypox spread
RE
07:44aModerna testing potential monkeypox vaccines
RE
Summary 
Summary

Bavarian Nordic in talks with many countries over monkeypox vaccine

05/24/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
COPENHAGEN, May 24 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic, the only producer of a vaccine approved against monkeypox, has been approached by many countries keen on procuring vaccines against the disease which has spread to nearly 20 countries.

"Many countries have approached us to buy vaccines," Bavarian Nordic investor relations official Rolf Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday. He declined to identify the countries or say how many.

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

Germany on Tuesday announced it had ordered 40,000 doses of Bavarian's Imvanex vaccine to be ready to vaccinate contacts of those infected with monkeypox if an outbreak in Germany becomes more severe.

Bavarian Nordic was not able to confirm whether it had entered any deal with Germany, Sorensen said. Its vaccine is branded Jynneos in the United States where it is approved for use against smallpox and monkeypox. In Europe, the vaccine is approved only against smallpox, but has been provided for off-label use against monkeypox.

The firm would "probably" apply for a label extension with the European Union's drug watchdog (EMA) to also include monkeypox, Sorensen said.

On Tuesday, authorities in 19 countries, where monkeypox is not endemic, investigated 237 suspected and confirmed cases of the virus since early May.

Bavarian Nordic has an annual production capacity of 30 million vaccine doses and has received order requests ranging from a few hundred to several thousand doses and even larger "significant orders," Sorensen said.

Bavarian Nordic at present sees no need to expand production capacity, he said. The firm is currently in discussions with prospective buyers.

"We try to help all the countries that have an urgent need due to outbreaks, and then we also try to help the countries that want to stockpile."

The Danish company said last week it had secured a contract with an undisclosed European country to supply the vaccine in response to new cases of monkeypox. That did not affect its financial guidance for 2022.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S -22.60% 172.05 Delayed Quote.-17.30%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.84% 505.93 Real-time Quote.-4.65%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -0.41% 195.6 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.15% 162.77 Real-time Quote.-5.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 678 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 -1 676 M -242 M -242 M
Net cash 2022 1 050 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 635 M 2 244 M 2 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Paul Chaplin President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Neilsen Juuel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerardus Wilhelmus van Odijk Chairman
Laurence de Moerlooze Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell Thirsk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S-17.30%2 244
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.89%472 179
PFIZER, INC.-10.45%296 704
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.40%273 052
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.55%272 388
ABBVIE INC.9.33%261 585