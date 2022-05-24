Bavarian Nordic in talks with many countries over monkeypox vaccine

COPENHAGEN, May 24 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company
Bavarian Nordic, the only producer of a vaccine
approved against monkeypox, has been approached by many
countries keen on procuring vaccines against the disease which
has spread to nearly 20 countries.
"Many countries have approached us to buy vaccines,"
Bavarian Nordic investor relations official Rolf Sorensen told
Reuters on Tuesday. He declined to identify the countries or say
how many.
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising
cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral
infection more common to west and central Africa.
Germany on Tuesday announced it had ordered 40,000 doses of
Bavarian's Imvanex vaccine to be ready to vaccinate contacts of
those infected with monkeypox if an outbreak in Germany becomes
more severe.
Bavarian Nordic was not able to confirm whether it had
entered any deal with Germany, Sorensen said.
Its vaccine is branded Jynneos in the United States where it
is approved for use against smallpox and monkeypox. In Europe,
the vaccine is approved only against smallpox, but has been
provided for off-label use against monkeypox.
The firm would "probably" apply for a label extension with
the European Union's drug watchdog (EMA) to also include
monkeypox, Sorensen said.
On Tuesday, authorities in 19 countries, where monkeypox is
not endemic, investigated 237 suspected and confirmed cases of
the virus since early May.
Bavarian Nordic has an annual production capacity of 30
million vaccine doses and has received order requests ranging
from a few hundred to several thousand doses and even larger
"significant orders," Sorensen said.
Bavarian Nordic at present sees no need to expand production
capacity, he said. The firm is currently in discussions with
prospective buyers.
"We try to help all the countries that have an urgent need
due to outbreaks, and then we also try to help the countries
that want to stockpile."
The Danish company said last week it had secured a contract
with an undisclosed European country to supply the vaccine in
response to new cases of monkeypox. That did not affect its
financial guidance for 2022.
