    BAVA   DK0015998017

BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

(BAVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/25 06:41:56 am EDT
199.95 DKK   +16.22%
Bavarian Nordic raises sales guidance after monkeypox vaccine order
RE
Bavarian Nordic Enters First Larger Vaccine Contract with Government in Response to Monkeypox Outbreak
GL
05:53aBavarian Nordic Enters First Larger Vaccine Contract with Government in Response to Monkeypox Outbreak
GL
Bavarian Nordic raises sales guidance after monkeypox vaccine order

05/25/2022 | 06:28am EDT
A laboratory of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic, in Martinsried near Munich

COPENHAGEN, May 25 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic on Wednesday lifted its sales outlook and now expects a smaller operating loss this year after signing a contract with an undisclosed country for the supply of its monkeypox vaccine.

Bavarian shares traded up 16% at 1019 GMT and have risen more than 40% since the company announced a similar vaccine supply deal with an undisclosed country on May 19. The stock is down 28% this year.

"We have rapidly adapted to this unprecedented situation and are working closely with other governments to make vaccines available as fast as possible to mitigate the situation," CEO Paul Chaplin said in a statement.

The firm is currently in discussions with several other countries about potential supply agreements for its Imvanex monkeypox vaccine, which is branded Jynneos in the United States.

Germany on Tuesday announced it had ordered 40,000 doses of Bavarian's vaccine, but the firm has not confirmed whether it has entered any deal with Germany.

Bavarian now expects revenue to be between 1.3 and 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($187-$215 million), up from a previous estimate in the range of 1.1 and 1.4 billion.

It also raised its expectations for earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) to a loss of between 1 and 1.2 billion, up from a previous estimate of a loss of 1-1.3 billion.

Global health officials have tracked more than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of the usually mild viral infection in 19 countries since early May.

($1 = 6.9698 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 678 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 -1 676 M -242 M -242 M
Net cash 2022 1 050 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 101 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 830
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 172,05 DKK
Average target price 355,17 DKK
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chaplin President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Neilsen Juuel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerardus Wilhelmus van Odijk Chairman
Laurence de Moerlooze Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell Thirsk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S-35.99%1 745
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.04%477 336
PFIZER, INC.-9.55%299 678
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.57%281 309
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10.77%275 413
ABBVIE INC.10.13%263 494