Bavarian Nordic raises sales guidance after monkeypox vaccine order

COPENHAGEN, May 25 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company
Bavarian Nordic on Wednesday lifted its sales outlook
and now expects a smaller operating loss this year after signing
a contract with an undisclosed country for the supply of its
monkeypox vaccine.
Bavarian shares traded up 16% at 1019 GMT and have risen
more than 40% since the company announced a similar vaccine
supply deal with an undisclosed country on May 19. The stock is
down 28% this year.
"We have rapidly adapted to this unprecedented situation and
are working closely with other governments to make vaccines
available as fast as possible to mitigate the situation," CEO
Paul Chaplin said in a statement.
The firm is currently in discussions with several other
countries about potential supply agreements for its Imvanex
monkeypox vaccine, which is branded Jynneos in the United
States.
Germany on Tuesday announced it had ordered 40,000 doses of
Bavarian's vaccine, but the firm has not confirmed whether it
has entered any deal with Germany.
Bavarian now expects revenue to be between 1.3 and 1.5
billion Danish crowns ($187-$215 million), up from a previous
estimate in the range of 1.1 and 1.4 billion.
It also raised its expectations for earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) to a loss of between 1
and 1.2 billion, up from a previous estimate of a loss of 1-1.3
billion.
Global health officials have tracked more than 200 suspected
and confirmed cases of the usually mild viral infection in 19
countries since early May.
($1 = 6.9698 Danish crowns)
