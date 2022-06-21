Britain backs offering monkeypox vaccine to at-risk men

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British authorities are
recommending gay and bisexual men at higher risk of exposure to
monkeypox should be offered a vaccine, as the outbreak of the
viral disease gathers pace mostly in Europe.
Although anyone can contract monkeypox, data from the
outbreak suggests the majority of transmission is occurring
within the sexual networks of gay, bisexual and other men who
have sex with men, according to UK Health Security Agency
(UKHSA).
A person's eligibility would depend on a plethora of factors
but would be similar to the criteria used to assess those
eligible for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) -- medicine taken
by people at risk for HIV to prevent getting HIV from sex or
injection drug use, UKHSA said on Tuesday.
Doctors may advise vaccination for someone who, for example,
has several partners, participates in group sex or attends ‘sex
on premises’ venues, the agency added.
Initially, UKHSA had recommended only close contacts of
cases, including healthcare workers be offered the vaccine,
Imvanex.
Bavarian Nordic's vaccine is approved for smallpox
in Europe, but has been used off-label in response to monkeypox
cases.
More than 2,500 cases of monkeypox have been reported from
over 35 countries, outside of Africa where the virus is endemic.
The outbreak has triggered concern since the virus is rarely
seen outside of Africa - and the majority of cases are not
related to travel to the continent.
Scientists are scrambling to understand what is driving the
current outbreak, its origins and whether anything about the
virus has changed.
The monkeypox virus is understood to spread through close
contact with an infected person, who may shed the virus via its
hallmark skin lesions or large respiratory droplets.
