Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Bavarian Nordic A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAVA   DK0015998017

BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

(BAVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-11-22 am EST
231.10 DKK   -7.93%
11:08aBritain says monkeypox shot offers strong 78% protection
RE
11/18Vaccines and drugs in the pipeline for RSV
RE
11/17Bavarian Nordic Wins New Supply Contract for Monkeypox Jab With EU Pandemic Response Agency
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain says monkeypox shot offers strong 78% protection

11/22/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows test tubes labelled

LONDON (Reuters) - A single dose of the monkeypox vaccine provides 78% protection against the virus, according to data from England released on Tuesday that health officials said was the strongest evidence yet of its effectiveness.

Monkeypox cases have remained low but the World Health Organisation continues to classify the disease as a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

The new analysis reviewed data for the Bavarian Nordic vaccine in England between July 4-Nov. 3, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The single shot provides 78% protection 14 days after being vaccinated, while a second dose is expected to offer even greater and longer lasting protection, the UKHSA added.

More than 55,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered so far, the agency said.

Monkeypox, a relatively mild viral illness that is endemic in several countries in western and central Africa, exploded around the world earlier this year.

There have since been more than 80,000 cases worldwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S -7.93% 231.1 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.16% 457.78 Real-time Quote.-15.86%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.17% 150.87 Real-time Quote.-14.79%
All news about BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
11:08aBritain says monkeypox shot offers strong 78% protection
RE
11/18Vaccines and drugs in the pipeline for RSV
RE
11/17Bavarian Nordic Wins New Supply Contract for Monkeypox Jab With EU Pandemic Response Ag..
MT
11/17EU secures up to 2 million monkeypox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic
RE
11/17EU secures up to 2 million monkeypox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic
RE
11/17Bavarian Nordic Enters Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Health Emergency P..
GL
11/17Bavarian Nordic Enters Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Health Emergency P..
GL
11/17Bavarian Nordic A/S Enters Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Health Emergen..
CI
11/11Bavarian Nordic to Present at Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference
GL
11/11Bavarian Nordic to Present at Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 014 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2022 -405 M -55,7 M -55,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 202 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2022 -43,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 708 M 2 439 M 2 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Duration : Period :
Bavarian Nordic A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 251,00 DKK
Average target price 424,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chaplin President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Neilsen Juuel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerardus Wilhelmus van Odijk Chairman
Laurence de Moerlooze Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell Thirsk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S-6.62%2 439
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.86%460 071
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 176
ABBVIE INC.16.03%277 752
PFIZER, INC.-18.32%270 449
MERCK & CO., INC.37.80%267 763