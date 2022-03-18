Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Bavarian Nordic A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAVA   DK0015998017

BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

(BAVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Increase in Bavarian Nordic A/S as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

03/18/2022 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 18, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Company's share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 45,420 as a consequence of employees’ exercise of warrants.

The capital increase was effected without any pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders of the Company or others. A total of 4,542 new shares were subscribed for in cash at DKK 142.00 per share of nominally DKK 10. The total proceeds to Bavarian Nordic A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 0.6 million.

The new shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Bavarian Nordic shares, will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible.

After the capital increase, the total nominal value of Bavarian Nordic A/S' share capital is DKK 704,729,350, which is made up of 70,472,935 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 70,472,935 votes.

The revised Articles of Association will be published separately and will subsequently be available on the Company's website.

The content of this announcement does not affect the Company’s expectations for the financial results for 2022.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 06 / 2022

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
05:34aCapital Increase in Bavarian Nordic A/S as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
GL
03/14Bavarian Nordic A/S – Notice Convening Annual General Meeting
GL
03/07Certain Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-M..
CI
03/04TRANSCRIPT : Bavarian Nordic A/S, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 04, 2022
CI
03/04Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons h..
GL
03/04Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons h..
GL
03/04Bavarian Nordic Publishes Annual Report 2021
GL
03/04Bavarian Nordic Publishes Annual Report 2021
GL
03/04Bavarian Nordic A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/04Bavarian Nordic A/S Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 623 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 -1 437 M -214 M -214 M
Net cash 2022 1 024 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 602 M 1 732 M 1 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float -
Chart BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Duration : Period :
Bavarian Nordic A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 164,90 DKK
Average target price 390,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chaplin President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Neilsen Juuel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerardus Wilhelmus van Odijk Chairman
Laurence de Moerlooze Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Birk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S-38.65%1 732
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.35%464 916
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.12%311 732
PFIZER INC.-8.15%305 010
ABBVIE INC.17.13%280 507
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY3.36%257 629