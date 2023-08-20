Certain Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 20-AUG-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 20-AUG-2023. These Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 20-FEB-2023 to 20-AUG-2023.



Details:

Bavarian Nordic has in connection with the Offering, agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 180 calendar days following settlement of the Offering (subject to certain exceptions). In addition, members elected at the general meeting of Bavarian Nordic's board of directors as well as members of the executive management have in connection with the Offering, agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 90 calendar days following settlement of the Offering.