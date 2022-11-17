EU secures up to 2 million monkeypox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Thursday
it had secured supply of up to 2 million doses of a monkeypox
vaccine from Danish company Bavarian Nordic for the
next two years.
The joint procurement will allow 14 countries, including EU
member states, western Balkan countries and those in the
European Economic Area to purchase the vaccine.
About 700,000 doses are expected to be delivered in 2023.
Around 80,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in about
100 countries since the outbreak started earlier this year.
World Health Organization continues to classify the disease
as a public health emergency of international concern, which is
its highest level of alert.
