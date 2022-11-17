Advanced search
    BAVA   DK0015998017

BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

(BAVA)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-11-17 am EST
253.00 DKK   -0.82%
12:21pEU secures up to 2 million monkeypox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic
RE
12:10pEU secures up to 2 million monkeypox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic
RE
11:46aBavarian Nordic Enters Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) for Monkeypox Vaccines
GL
EU secures up to 2 million monkeypox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic

11/17/2022 | 12:21pm EST
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Thursday it had secured supply of up to 2 million doses of a monkeypox vaccine from Danish company Bavarian Nordic for the next two years.

The joint procurement will allow 14 countries, including EU member states, western Balkan countries and those in the European Economic Area to purchase the vaccine.

About 700,000 doses are expected to be delivered in 2023.

Around 80,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in about 100 countries since the outbreak started earlier this year.

World Health Organization continues to classify the disease as a public health emergency of international concern, which is its highest level of alert. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 014 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2022 -649 M -90,1 M -90,1 M
Net cash 2022 2 202 M 306 M 306 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 997 M 2 518 M 2 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Paul Chaplin President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Neilsen Juuel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerardus Wilhelmus van Odijk Chairman
Laurence de Moerlooze Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell Thirsk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S-5.10%2 518
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.40%453 508
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY26.69%335 346
ROCHE HOLDING AG-17.66%271 920
PFIZER, INC.-18.63%269 720
ABBVIE INC.12.16%268 488