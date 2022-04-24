Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Bavarian Nordic A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAVA   DK0015998017

BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

(BAVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04/22 10:59:47 am EDT
150.50 DKK   -2.40%
12:01pReport of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
GL
04/20Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of a Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate in Older Adults
AQ
04/20Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of A Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Its RSV Vaccine Candidate in Older Adults
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

04/24/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The transactions concern the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) awarded to members of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S as part of their remuneration for 2019, and in accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2019. The three-year vesting period has now expired, and all conditions for release of the shares have been met.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameGerard van Odijk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 109.363,429
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

3,429
DKK 375,000.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-04-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnders Gersel Pedersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDeputy Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 109.442,056
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

2,056
DKK 225,000.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-04-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePeter Kürstein
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 109.411,371
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

1,371
DKK 150,000.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-04-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameFrank Verwiel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 109.411,371
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

1,371
DKK 150,000.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-04-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameElizabeth McKee Anderson
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 109.411,371
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

1,371
DKK 150,000.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-04-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnne Louise Eberhard
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 109.411,371
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

1,371
DKK 150,000.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-04-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 12 / 2022

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
12:01pReport of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons h..
GL
04/20Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of a Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of its RSV Vacc..
AQ
04/20Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of A Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Its RSV Vacc..
CI
04/07Bavarian Nordic A/S - Articles of Association
GL
04/05Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2022 of Bavarian Nordic A/S
GL
04/05BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Proxy Statments
CO
04/01New Incentive Programs Established for Members of Executive and Other Management in Bav..
GL
03/21Bavarian Nordic Announces License and Supply Agreement with Nuance Pharma on the Develo..
GL
03/21Bavarian Nordic Announces License and Supply Agreement with Nuance Pharma on the Develo..
GL
03/21Bavarian Nordic A/S Announces License and Supply Agreement with Nuance Pharma on the De..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 623 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2022 -1 437 M -208 M -208 M
Net cash 2022 1 024 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 589 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Duration : Period :
Bavarian Nordic A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 150,50 DKK
Average target price 390,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chaplin President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Neilsen Juuel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerardus Wilhelmus van Odijk Chairman
Laurence de Moerlooze Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell Thirsk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S-44.01%1 535
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573