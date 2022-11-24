Advanced search
    BAVA   DK0015998017

BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

(BAVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-11-24 am EST
235.80 DKK   +0.26%
02:31pReport of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
GL
02:30pReport of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
AQ
11/23Global markets live: UBS, Apple, Nordstrom, Autodesk, Vmware...
MS
Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

11/24/2022 | 02:31pm EST
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 24, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameGerard van Odijk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 236.002,153
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

2,153
DKK 508,108.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-11-23
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameGerard van Odijk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 236.00850
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

850
DKK 200,600.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-11-24
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 42 / 2022

Attachment


