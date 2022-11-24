Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 24, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gerard van Odijk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 236.00 2,153 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



2,153

DKK 508,108.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-23 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gerard van Odijk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 236.00 850 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



850

DKK 200,600.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-24 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

Company Announcement no. 42 / 2022

