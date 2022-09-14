Take whatever COVID vaccine you can get, says head of EU drugs watchdog

(Updates to add context)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - People in Europe
should take whatever COVID-19 booster is available to them in
the coming months, Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a Reuters Next
Newsmaker interview, ahead of an expected autumn rise in
infections.
She said different countries across the bloc would likely
have different autumn booster campaign timings and strategies,
but it was important to remember the pandemic was not over and
people should continue to prioritize getting protected.
"My message is have confidence in whatever vaccines are
offered to you," she said.
The EU drug regulator initially cleared so-called bivalent
shots directed at the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original
virus first detected in China, developed by Moderna and
the team of Pfizer and BioNTech.
Then on Monday this week, the EMA recommended a COVID-19
booster designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron
BA.4/5 subvariants..
The go-ahead for the BA.4/5 shot was based on lab analysis,
while testing on humans continues, and results from tests of the
similar BA.1 shot on people allowed for encouraging conclusions
to be drawn for the BA.4/5 vaccine, the EMA said.
In contrast, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration insisted
it was only interested in vaccines targeting BA.4/5. Earlier
this month, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna secured U.S.
authorization for those.
Some health professionals have voiced concern over the
roster of vaccines available to people, many of whom are being
asked to line up for their fourth or fifth shot.
In an interview with weekly WirtschaftsWoche on Friday, the
head of the German association of family doctors, Ulrich
Weigeldt, criticised the approval of two different types of
variant-adapted vaccines.
"Patients are confused and have a lot of questions about the
new vaccines. General practitioners have to spend a lot of time
advising patients," he was quoted as saying.
