BAWAG : Credit Update Q3 2022

Multi-brand and multi-channel commercial bank with approximately 2.1 million customers across our core markets

Mid-teens Return on Tangible Common Equity (RoTCE) ~14% versus sector of ~5% since 2012

Cost-incomeratio (CIR) of 39.5% in 2021 driven by simplification, technology and process focus

Since IPO, completed 7 acquisitions and distributed €1.4 billion capital (€1.0 billion dividends and €400 million buyback)

New capital distribution policy: Dividend payout of 55% from 2022 … share buyback of €325 million in progress since end of July 2022 … ~ 65% completed as of October 18

Return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) >17% and Cost-income ratio (CIR) <38%

By 2025, pre-tax profit >€750 million and EPS >€7.25 with ~10% annual EPS growth through 2025; DPS >€4.00