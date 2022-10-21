Advanced search
    BG   AT0000BAWAG2

BAWAG GROUP AG

(BG)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
46.52 EUR   -0.73%
BAWAG : Credit Update Q3 2022

10/21/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
BAWAG Group

Q3 2022 Credit update

19 October 2022

August19Oc ober20212022| BAWAG| BAWAGGroup GroupAG AG

BAWAG Group franchise

FRANCHISE

DELIVERING

RESULTS

BEST-IN-CLASS

EFFICIENCY

GOOD STEWARDS

OF CAPITAL

RETURN TARGETS

2025 PLAN

Multi-brand and multi-channel commercial bank with approximately 2.1 million customers across our core markets

Mid-teens Return on Tangible Common Equity (RoTCE) ~14% versus sector of ~5% since 2012

Cost-incomeratio (CIR) of 39.5% in 2021 driven by simplification, technology and process focus

Since IPO, completed 7 acquisitions and distributed €1.4 billion capital (€1.0 billion dividends and €400 million buyback)

New capital distribution policy: Dividend payout of 55% from 2022 … share buyback of €325 million in progress since end of July 2022 … ~ 65% completed as of October 18

Return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) >17% and Cost-income ratio (CIR) <38%

By 2025, pre-tax profit >€750 million and EPS >€7.25 with ~10% annual EPS growth through 2025; DPS >€4.00

19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG

2

BAWAG Group structure

Legal structure and issuer of debt instruments

BAWAG Group

(Issuer capital instruments: AT1, Tier2)

BAWAG P.S.K

(Issuer debt instruments: SNP, SP, Covered)

BAWAG PSK

start:bausparkasse

Wohnbaubank

Shareholder structure

5% shares bought back

89.1m shares

Top institutional shareholders (>4% holding):

T. Rowe Price

5.6%

Wellington

5.0%

GoldenTree

4.6%

BAWAG Senior Leadership Team

3.3%

(Management Board: 3.0%)

1) BAWAG P.S.K., easybank and Südwestbank are the main brands for banking operations of BAWAG P.S.K.

Number of shares: 89,142,237; Shares bought back based on 18 October 2022

19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG

3

Highlights Q3 2022

-

Q3 '22 incorporates full write-off of City of Linz receivable of €254m in risk cost (€190m after tax)

- Q3 '22 (including City of Linz): Net loss of €(58)m and EPS €(0.66)

EARNINGS

-

Adjusted Q3 '22 (excluding City of Linz): Net profit of €132m, EPS of €1.49, and RoTCE of 19.3%

- Pre-provision profit of €218m (+17% vPY) and CIR at 35.1%

- Risk costs of €35m, of which €12m related to ECL management overlay that stands at €82m

- Average customer loans flat vPQ and +9% vPY

BALANCE SHEET &

-

CET1 ratio at 13.0% … deducting €325m buyback and €207m dividend accrual (55% adjusted net profit)

CAPITAL

- Bank positioned for rising interest rate environment that will materialize in the coming quarters

- Solid credit performance across the business … NPL ratio 1.0% with management overlay ~1x annual risk costs

- Execution of €325m share buyback started on 25 July with ~65% executed as of October 18

OUTLOOK

- Maintaining dry powder to address potential organic and inorganic opportunities in the coming quarters

- Reconfirmed 2022 targets (adjusted): Profit before tax >€675m, RoTCE >17%, and CIR < 38%

- Updating outlook for core revenue growth to ~9% in 2022

19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG

4

Financial performance

P&L | € million

Q3'22

Q3'22

vPY

YTD '22

YTD'22

vPY

reported

adjusted

reported

adjusted

Core revenues

335

335

10%

986

986

9%

Operating income

336

336

9%

993

993

9%

Operating expenses

(118)

(118)

(2%)

(357)

(357)

(2%)

Pre-provision profit

218

218

17%

636

636

16%

Regulatory charges

(3)

(3)

(21%)

(49)

(49)

(19%)

Risk costs

(290)

(35)

64%

(340)

(86)

15%

Profit before tax

(73)

181

12%

249

504

22%

Net profit

(58)

132

7%

186

377

19%

Balance Sheet & Capital | € million Total assets Interest-bearing assets (average) Customer loans (average) Customer deposits (average) Common Equity Tangible Common Equity CET1 Capital Risk-weighted assets CET1 Ratio (post dividend)

Q3'22

Q2'22

vPQ

vPY

55 997

55 029

2%

3%

44 733

44 530

-

8%

36 804

36 764

-

9%

34 219

33 558

2%

3%

3 207

3 351

(4%)

(11%)

2 678

2 820

(5%)

(12%)

2 764

2 699

2%

(7%)

21 343

21 326

-

5%

13.0%

12.7%

0.3pts

(1.7pts)

Ratios

Q3'22

Q3'22

vPY

YTD '22

YTD'22

vPY

reported

adjusted

reported

adjusted

RoCE

(7.1%)

16.2%

2.3pts

7.6%

15.4%

3.4pts

RoTCE

(8.5%)

19.3%

2.9pts

9.1%

18.4%

4.2pts

CIR

35.1%

35.1%

(4.1pts)

35.9%

35.9%

(4.0pts)

Risk cost ratio

2.59%

0.32%

0.11pts

1.04%

0.26%

0.02pts

Earnings per share (€)

(0.66)

1.49

8%

2.10

4.24

20%

Per share data Book value (€) Tangible book value (€) Shares outstanding (€ m)

Q3'22

vPQ

Q3'21

vPY

37.57

-

40.46

(7%)

31.38

(1%)

34.43

(9%)

85.34

(4%)

88.86

(4%)

Note: All equity, capital, ratios and per share data reflect deduction of €207m dividend accrual and €325m buyback for Q3 2022 figures. "Adjusted" view excludes write-off of City of Linz receivable of €254m (€190m after tax).

19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

BAWAG Group AG published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:19:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
