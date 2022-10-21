BAWAG : Credit Update Q3 2022

August19Oc ober20212022| BAWAG| BAWAGGroup GroupAG AG
Multi-brand and multi-channel commercial bank with approximately 2.1 million customers across our core markets
Mid-teens Return on Tangible Common Equity (RoTCE) ~14% versus sector of ~5% since 2012
Cost-incomeratio (CIR) of 39.5% in 2021 driven by simplification, technology and process focus
Since IPO, completed 7 acquisitions and distributed €1.4 billion capital (€1.0 billion dividends and €400 million buyback)
New capital distribution policy: Dividend payout of 55% from 2022 … share buyback of €325 million in progress since end of July 2022 … ~ 65% completed as of October 18
Return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) >17% and Cost-income ratio (CIR) <38%
By 2025, pre-tax profit >€750 million and EPS >€7.25 with ~10% annual EPS growth through 2025; DPS >€4.00
19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG
2
BAWAG Group structure
Legal structure and issuer of debt instruments
BAWAG Group
(Issuer capital instruments: AT1, Tier2)
BAWAG P.S.K
(Issuer debt instruments: SNP, SP, Covered)
BAWAG PSK
start:bausparkasse
…
Wohnbaubank
Shareholder structure
5% shares bought back
89.1m shares
Top institutional shareholders (>4% holding):
T. Rowe Price
5.6%
Wellington
5.0%
GoldenTree
4.6%
BAWAG Senior Leadership Team
3.3%
(Management Board: 3.0%)
1) BAWAG P.S.K., easybank and Südwestbank are the main brands for banking operations of BAWAG P.S.K.
Number of shares: 89,142,237; Shares bought back based on 18 October 2022
19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG
3
Highlights Q3 2022
-
Q3 '22 incorporates full write-off of City of Linz receivable of €254m in risk cost (€190m after tax)
- Q3 '22 (including City of Linz): Net loss of €(58)m and EPS €(0.66)
EARNINGS
-
Adjusted Q3 '22 (excluding City of Linz): Net profit of €132m, EPS of €1.49, and RoTCE of 19.3%
- Pre-provision profit of €218m (+17% vPY) and CIR at 35.1%
- Risk costs of €35m, of which €12m related to ECL management overlay that stands at €82m
- Average customer loans flat vPQ and +9% vPY
BALANCE SHEET &
-
CET1 ratio at 13.0% … deducting €325m buyback and €207m dividend accrual (55% adjusted net profit)
CAPITAL
- Bank positioned for rising interest rate environment that will materialize in the coming quarters
- Solid credit performance across the business … NPL ratio 1.0% with management overlay ~1x annual risk costs
- Execution of €325m share buyback started on 25 July with ~65% executed as of October 18
OUTLOOK
- Maintaining dry powder to address potential organic and inorganic opportunities in the coming quarters
- Reconfirmed 2022 targets (adjusted): Profit before tax >€675m, RoTCE >17%, and CIR < 38%
- Updating outlook for core revenue growth to ~9% in 2022
19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG
4
Financial performance
P&L| € million
Q3'22
Q3'22
vPY
YTD '22
YTD'22
vPY
reported
adjusted
reported
adjusted
Core revenues
335
335
10%
986
986
9%
Operating income
336
336
9%
993
993
9%
Operating expenses
(118)
(118)
(2%)
(357)
(357)
(2%)
Pre-provision profit
218
218
17%
636
636
16%
Regulatory charges
(3)
(3)
(21%)
(49)
(49)
(19%)
Risk costs
(290)
(35)
64%
(340)
(86)
15%
Profit before tax
(73)
181
12%
249
504
22%
Net profit
(58)
132
7%
186
377
19%
Balance Sheet & Capital| € million Total assets Interest-bearing assets (average) Customer loans (average) Customer deposits (average) Common Equity Tangible Common Equity CET1 Capital Risk-weighted assets CET1 Ratio (post dividend)
Q3'22
Q2'22
vPQ
vPY
55 997
55 029
2%
3%
44 733
44 530
-
8%
36 804
36 764
-
9%
34 219
33 558
2%
3%
3 207
3 351
(4%)
(11%)
2 678
2 820
(5%)
(12%)
2 764
2 699
2%
(7%)
21 343
21 326
-
5%
13.0%
12.7%
0.3pts
(1.7pts)
Ratios
Q3'22
Q3'22
vPY
YTD '22
YTD'22
vPY
reported
adjusted
reported
adjusted
RoCE
(7.1%)
16.2%
2.3pts
7.6%
15.4%
3.4pts
RoTCE
(8.5%)
19.3%
2.9pts
9.1%
18.4%
4.2pts
CIR
35.1%
35.1%
(4.1pts)
35.9%
35.9%
(4.0pts)
Risk cost ratio
2.59%
0.32%
0.11pts
1.04%
0.26%
0.02pts
Earnings per share (€)
(0.66)
1.49
8%
2.10
4.24
20%
Per share data Book value (€) Tangible book value (€) Shares outstanding (€ m)
Q3'22
vPQ
Q3'21
vPY
37.57
-
40.46
(7%)
31.38
(1%)
34.43
(9%)
85.34
(4%)
88.86
(4%)
Note: All equity, capital, ratios and per share data reflect deduction of €207m dividend accrual and €325m buyback for Q3 2022 figures. "Adjusted" view excludes write-off of City of Linz receivable of €254m (€190m after tax).
19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG
5
