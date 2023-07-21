BAWAG GROUP
Q2 2023 CREDIT UPDATE
July 21, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2023
EARNINGS
BALANCE SHEET & CAPITAL
TARGETS
Q2 '23:
Net profit €181m, RoTCE of 25.9% and EPS of €2.19
Core revenues +6% vPQ … operational expenses +1% vPQ
Pre-provision profit of €262m (+6% vPQ and +23% vPY) … CIR at 31.5%
Risk costs of €(20)m or 19bps risk cost ratio … ECL management overlay remains at €100m
H1 '23: Net profit of €320m, RoTCE of 23.2%, CIR of 32.0%, and EPS of €3.88
Customer loans (3%) vPQ and (8%) vPY … interest- bearing assets (2%) vPQ and (7%) vPY
Customer deposits +1% vPQ and (3%) vPY … customer funding +3% vPQ and +9% vPY
CET1 ratio at 14.8% after deducting €176m dividend accrual for H1 '23 … 13.9% when considering €175m share buyback planned in 2023 (subject to regulatory approval)
Fortress balance sheet … excess capital of €505m, €10.8 billion cash excluding TLTRO with LCR 207%, and strong credit profile with NPL ratio of 0.9%
Increasing 2023 financial targets: Profit before tax > €875m, EPS > €8.20, DPS > €4.50 … considering planned buyback
Return targets 2023 & beyond:
RoTCE >20% and CIR < 34%
Excess capital of €330m after planned buyback provides dry powder for potential organic or inorganic opportunities … Additional capital distributions will be assessed with Full-Year results
•
CET1 ratio at 14.8% … Excess capital of
•
Q2 '23: RoTCE 25.9%
€505m before planned buyback
•
H1 '23: RoTCE 23.2%
•
Strong asset quality with 0.9% NPL ratio
and liquidity profile with LCR of 207%
- Increasing 2023 financials targets
- Return targets unchanged at: RoTCE >20% & CIR <34%
July 21, 2023
BAWAG Group
3
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
P&L | € millions
Q2 '23
vPY
vPQ
H1 '23
vPY
Core revenues
386.8
18.2%
5.6%
753.1
15.7%
Net interest income
310.2
24.3%
7.0%
600.2
22.1%
Net commission income
76.7
(1.4%)
0.7%
152.9
(4.0%)
Operating income
383.1
15.6%
4.4%
750.0
14.2%
Operating expenses
(120.7)
2.1%
1.1%
(240.1)
0.6%
Pre-provision profit
262.4
23.1%
6.0%
509.9
22.0%
Regulatory charges
2.6
NM
NM
(38.3)
(16.0%)
Risk costs
(20.5)
(32.3%)
(0.5%)
(41.0)
(19.0%)
Profit before tax
245.1
38.9%
31.5%
431.5
33.7%
Net profit
180.8
35.2%
29.5%
320.3
30.9%
Ratios
Q2 '23
vPY
vPQ
H1 '23
vPY
RoCE
21.8%
5.8pts
4.6pts
19.5%
4.8pts
RoTCE
25.9%
6.9pts
5.4pts
23.2%
5.7pts
Net interest margin
2.91%
0.66pts
0.19pts
2.81%
0.52pts
CIR
31.5%
(4.2pts)
(1.0pts)
32.0%
(4.3pts)
Risk cost ratio
0.19%
(0.08pts)
-
0.19%
(0.04pts)
Note: All equity, capital, ratios and per share data reflect deduction of €176m dividend accrual.
Balance Sheet & Capital | € millions
Q2 '23
Q1 '23
vPY
vPQ
Total assets
53,127
54,513
(3%)
(3%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent excluding TLTRO
10,772
8,483
154%
27%
Interest-bearing assets (average)
42,800
43,290
(4%)
(1%)
Customer funding (average)
44,256
43,565
8%
2%
Customer loans (average)
35,029
35,481
(5%)
(1%)
Customer loans
34,295
35,255
(8%)
(3%)
Customer deposits (average)
32,012
32,249
(5%)
(1%)
Customer deposits
32,664
32,254
(3%)
1%
Common Equity
3,343
3,279
-
2%
Tangible Common Equity
2,828
2,761
-
2%
CET1 Capital
2,909
2,845
8%
2%
Risk-weighted assets
19,622
20,247
(8%)
(3%)
CET1 Ratio (post dividend)
14.8%
14.1%
2.1pts
0.7pts
Per share data
Q2 '23
Q1 '23
vPY
vPQ
Book value (€)
40.62
39.84
8%
2%
Tangible book value (€)
34.36
33.55
8%
2%
Shares outstanding (€ m)
82.30
82.30
(8%)
-
Earnings per share (€)
2.19
1.69
46%
30%
July 21, 2023
BAWAG Group
4
CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
~90 basis points gross capital generation
QUARTERLY CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Excess capital
€505m
CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
- Gross capital generation ~90bps in Q2 '23 through earnings
14.1%
0.9%
0.3%
15.3%
14.8%
13.9%
(0.5%)
(0.9%)
Q1 '23
Earnings
RWA
Q2 '23 pre-
Dividend
Q2 '23
Planned
Q2 '23 post
dividend
accrual
buyback
planned
buyback
a)
b)
c)
CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION
- H1 '23 dividend accrual of €176m based on dividend policy (55% of net profit)
- Share buyback of €175m planned in 2023 (subject to regulatory approval)
EXCESS CAPITAL
- CET1 ratio 14.8% post dividend accrual of €176m and 13.9% after planned share buyback
- Excess capital above management target of 12.25% of €505m before planned share buyback
- Peak Bancorp (Idaho First Bank) … CET1 impact 25-30bps1)
- Maintaining dry powder for potential M&A and assessing additional capital distributions with full-year results
1) Pending regulatory approval
July 21, 2023
BAWAG Group
5
