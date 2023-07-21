H1 '23: Net profit of €320m, RoTCE of 23.2%, CIR of 32.0%, and EPS of €3.88

Risk costs of €(20)m or 19bps risk cost ratio … ECL management overlay remains at €100m

Pre-provision profit of €262m (+6% vPQ and +23% vPY) … CIR at 31.5%

Net profit €181m, RoTCE of 25.9% and EPS of €2.19

Customer loans (3%) vPQ and (8%) vPY … interest- bearing assets (2%) vPQ and (7%) vPY

Customer deposits +1% vPQ and (3%) vPY … customer funding +3% vPQ and +9% vPY

CET1 ratio at 14.8% after deducting €176m dividend accrual for H1 '23 … 13.9% when considering €175m share buyback planned in 2023 (subject to regulatory approval)

Fortress balance sheet … excess capital of €505m, €10.8 billion cash excluding TLTRO with LCR 207%, and strong credit profile with NPL ratio of 0.9%