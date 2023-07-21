BAWAG GROUP

Q2 2023 CREDIT UPDATE

July 21, 2023

AGENDA

Q2 2023 HIGHLIGHTS & SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

DETAILED FINANCIALS & OUTLOOK

RECAP: BAWAG GROUP'S FRANCHISE

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

BAWAG Group

HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2023

EARNINGS

BALANCE SHEET & CAPITAL

TARGETS

Q2 '23:

Net profit €181m, RoTCE of 25.9% and EPS of €2.19

Core revenues +6% vPQ … operational expenses +1% vPQ

Pre-provision profit of €262m (+6% vPQ and +23% vPY) … CIR at 31.5%

Risk costs of €(20)m or 19bps risk cost ratio … ECL management overlay remains at €100m

H1 '23: Net profit of €320m, RoTCE of 23.2%, CIR of 32.0%, and EPS of €3.88

Customer loans (3%) vPQ and (8%) vPY … interest- bearing assets (2%) vPQ and (7%) vPY

Customer deposits +1% vPQ and (3%) vPY … customer funding +3% vPQ and +9% vPY

CET1 ratio at 14.8% after deducting €176m dividend accrual for H1 '23 … 13.9% when considering €175m share buyback planned in 2023 (subject to regulatory approval)

Fortress balance sheet … excess capital of €505m, €10.8 billion cash excluding TLTRO with LCR 207%, and strong credit profile with NPL ratio of 0.9%

Increasing 2023 financial targets: Profit before tax > €875m, EPS > €8.20, DPS > €4.50 … considering planned buyback

Return targets 2023 & beyond:

RoTCE >20% and CIR < 34%

Excess capital of €330m after planned buyback provides dry powder for potential organic or inorganic opportunities … Additional capital distributions will be assessed with Full-Year results

CET1 ratio at 14.8% … Excess capital of

Q2 '23: RoTCE 25.9%

€505m before planned buyback

H1 '23: RoTCE 23.2%

Strong asset quality with 0.9% NPL ratio

and liquidity profile with LCR of 207%

  • Increasing 2023 financials targets
  • Return targets unchanged at: RoTCE >20% & CIR <34%

BAWAG Group

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

P&L | € millions

Q2 '23

vPY

vPQ

H1 '23

vPY

Core revenues

386.8

18.2%

5.6%

753.1

15.7%

Net interest income

310.2

24.3%

7.0%

600.2

22.1%

Net commission income

76.7

(1.4%)

0.7%

152.9

(4.0%)

Operating income

383.1

15.6%

4.4%

750.0

14.2%

Operating expenses

(120.7)

2.1%

1.1%

(240.1)

0.6%

Pre-provision profit

262.4

23.1%

6.0%

509.9

22.0%

Regulatory charges

2.6

NM

NM

(38.3)

(16.0%)

Risk costs

(20.5)

(32.3%)

(0.5%)

(41.0)

(19.0%)

Profit before tax

245.1

38.9%

31.5%

431.5

33.7%

Net profit

180.8

35.2%

29.5%

320.3

30.9%

Ratios

Q2 '23

vPY

vPQ

H1 '23

vPY

RoCE

21.8%

5.8pts

4.6pts

19.5%

4.8pts

RoTCE

25.9%

6.9pts

5.4pts

23.2%

5.7pts

Net interest margin

2.91%

0.66pts

0.19pts

2.81%

0.52pts

CIR

31.5%

(4.2pts)

(1.0pts)

32.0%

(4.3pts)

Risk cost ratio

0.19%

(0.08pts)

-

0.19%

(0.04pts)

Note: All equity, capital, ratios and per share data reflect deduction of €176m dividend accrual.

Balance Sheet & Capital | € millions

Q2 '23

Q1 '23

vPY

vPQ

Total assets

53,127

54,513

(3%)

(3%)

Cash & Cash Equivalent excluding TLTRO

10,772

8,483

154%

27%

Interest-bearing assets (average)

42,800

43,290

(4%)

(1%)

Customer funding (average)

44,256

43,565

8%

2%

Customer loans (average)

35,029

35,481

(5%)

(1%)

Customer loans

34,295

35,255

(8%)

(3%)

Customer deposits (average)

32,012

32,249

(5%)

(1%)

Customer deposits

32,664

32,254

(3%)

1%

Common Equity

3,343

3,279

-

2%

Tangible Common Equity

2,828

2,761

-

2%

CET1 Capital

2,909

2,845

8%

2%

Risk-weighted assets

19,622

20,247

(8%)

(3%)

CET1 Ratio (post dividend)

14.8%

14.1%

2.1pts

0.7pts

Per share data

Q2 '23

Q1 '23

vPY

vPQ

Book value (€)

40.62

39.84

8%

2%

Tangible book value (€)

34.36

33.55

8%

2%

Shares outstanding (€ m)

82.30

82.30

(8%)

-

Earnings per share (€)

2.19

1.69

46%

30%

BAWAG Group

CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

~90 basis points gross capital generation

QUARTERLY CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

Excess capital

€505m

CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

  1. Gross capital generation ~90bps in Q2 '23 through earnings

14.1%

0.9%

0.3%

15.3%

14.8%

13.9%

(0.5%)

(0.9%)

Q1 '23

Earnings

RWA

Q2 '23 pre-

Dividend

Q2 '23

Planned

Q2 '23 post

dividend

accrual

buyback

planned

buyback

a)

b)

c)

CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION

  1. H1 '23 dividend accrual of €176m based on dividend policy (55% of net profit)
  2. Share buyback of €175m planned in 2023 (subject to regulatory approval)

EXCESS CAPITAL

  • CET1 ratio 14.8% post dividend accrual of €176m and 13.9% after planned share buyback
  • Excess capital above management target of 12.25% of €505m before planned share buyback
  • Peak Bancorp (Idaho First Bank) … CET1 impact 25-30bps1)
  • Maintaining dry powder for potential M&A and assessing additional capital distributions with full-year results

1) Pending regulatory approval

BAWAG Group

