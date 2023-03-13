BAWAG : Disclosure acc. to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 ("CRR") FY 2022 (qualititative)

CONTENTS
CONTENTS
QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE
9 GENERAL PRINCIPLES
9 Scope of consolidation and consolidation methods
11 Impediments to the transfer of own funds
11 Total shortfall in own funds of all subsidiaries not included in the scope of consolidation 11 Usage of Articles 7 and 9 CRR
12 RISK MANAGEMENT
12 Group-wide risk management
19 Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and Group-wide stress test 23 Capital allocation and limitation at total Bank level
25 CREDIT RISK
25 Objectives and principles of credit risk management
29 Counterparty default risk arising from derivatives, repurchase transactions, securities and commodities lending transactions, margin lending transactions and long settlement transactions
32 Credit risk mitigation
34 Value adjustments and reserves
37 Rating systems and rating processes
44 MARKET RISK
44 Objectives and principles of the management of market risk 46 Internal models for limitation of market risk
46 Interest rate risk from positions not held in the trading book
53 OPERATIONAL RISK
53 Strategies, processes and management
53 Structure and organization of operational risk management
54 Risk measurement systems
56 Risk hedging and mitigation
57 Own fund requirements
58 LIQUIDITY RISK
58 Strategies, processes and management
60 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
60 Risk measurement systems
61 Risk reporting systems
62 Risk hedging and mitigation
62 Liquidity coverage ratio
64 CONCENTRATION RISK
64 Strategies, processes and management
64 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
64 Risk measuring systems and limitation
65 Reporting systems
66 ESG RISK
66 Qualitative information on environmental risk
66 Business strategy and processes
68 Governance
69 Risk management
2
CONTENTS
-
Qualitative information on social risk
-
Business strategy and processes
-
Governance
-
Risk management
-
Qualitative information on governance risk
-
Governance
-
Risk management
100 RISK OF MONEY LAUNDERING AND FINANCING OF TERRORISM 100 Strategies, processes and management
100 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
101 Risk measurement systems
101 Risk reporting systems
101 Risk hedging and mitigation
-
RESIDUAL RISK FROM TECHNIQUES OF CREDIT RISK MITIGATION 102 Strategies, processes and management
102 Structure and organization of the relevant risk management functions 102 Risk hedging, risk mitigation and risk measurement systems
-
MACROECONOMIC RISKS
103 Strategies, processes and management
103 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
103 Risk measurement, risk reporting system and risk hedging or mitigation
-
PARTICIPATIONS NOT HELD IN THE TRADING BOOK
104 Objectives and principles for the management of participations
105 Accounting and valuation methods
106 SECURITIZATIONS
106 Disclosure of exposure to securitization positions
-
LEVERAGE RATIO
-
REMUNERATION POLICY DISCLOSURE
-
APPENDIX
3