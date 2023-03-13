Advanced search
    BG   AT0000BAWAG2

BAWAG GROUP AG

(BG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:36:27 2023-03-13 pm EDT
50.80 EUR   -7.55%
03:19pBawag : Disclosure acc. to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 ("CRR") FY 2022 (qualititative)
PU
03/10Bawag : Remuneration report
PU
03/10Bawag : Resolution proposals
PU
BAWAG : Disclosure acc. to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 ("CRR") FY 2022 (qualititative)

03/13/2023 | 03:19pm EDT
BAWAG GROUP AG QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE REPORT ACCORDING TO REGULATION (EU) NO. 575/2013 ("CRR")

2022

1

CONTENTS

CONTENTS

QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE

9 GENERAL PRINCIPLES

9 Scope of consolidation and consolidation methods

11 Impediments to the transfer of own funds

11 Total shortfall in own funds of all subsidiaries not included in the scope of consolidation 11 Usage of Articles 7 and 9 CRR

12 RISK MANAGEMENT

12 Group-wide risk management

19 Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and Group-wide stress test 23 Capital allocation and limitation at total Bank level

25 CREDIT RISK

25 Objectives and principles of credit risk management

29 Counterparty default risk arising from derivatives, repurchase transactions, securities and commodities lending transactions, margin lending transactions and long settlement transactions

32 Credit risk mitigation

34 Value adjustments and reserves

37 Rating systems and rating processes

44 MARKET RISK

44 Objectives and principles of the management of market risk 46 Internal models for limitation of market risk

46 Interest rate risk from positions not held in the trading book

53 OPERATIONAL RISK

53 Strategies, processes and management

53 Structure and organization of operational risk management

54 Risk measurement systems

56 Risk hedging and mitigation

57 Own fund requirements

58 LIQUIDITY RISK

58 Strategies, processes and management

60 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions

60 Risk measurement systems

61 Risk reporting systems

62 Risk hedging and mitigation

62 Liquidity coverage ratio

64 CONCENTRATION RISK

64 Strategies, processes and management

64 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions

64 Risk measuring systems and limitation

65 Reporting systems

66 ESG RISK

66 Qualitative information on environmental risk

66 Business strategy and processes

68 Governance

69 Risk management

2

CONTENTS

  1. Qualitative information on social risk
  1. Business strategy and processes
  1. Governance
  1. Risk management
  2. Qualitative information on governance risk
  1. Governance
  1. Risk management

100 RISK OF MONEY LAUNDERING AND FINANCING OF TERRORISM 100 Strategies, processes and management

100 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions

101 Risk measurement systems

101 Risk reporting systems

101 Risk hedging and mitigation

  1. RESIDUAL RISK FROM TECHNIQUES OF CREDIT RISK MITIGATION 102 Strategies, processes and management
    102 Structure and organization of the relevant risk management functions 102 Risk hedging, risk mitigation and risk measurement systems
  2. MACROECONOMIC RISKS
    103 Strategies, processes and management
    103 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
    103 Risk measurement, risk reporting system and risk hedging or mitigation
  3. PARTICIPATIONS NOT HELD IN THE TRADING BOOK
    104 Objectives and principles for the management of participations
    105 Accounting and valuation methods

106 SECURITIZATIONS

106 Disclosure of exposure to securitization positions

  1. LEVERAGE RATIO
  2. REMUNERATION POLICY DISCLOSURE
  1. APPENDIX

3

CONTENTS

Qualitative disclosure

4

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1:

Divergent consolidation basis

10

Table 2

Risk appetite statement

13

Table 3:

Functions held by Management Board and Supervisory Board members

18

Table 4:

Types of collateral and collateral valuation and management

34

Table 5:

Mapping of external ratings to the individual credit quality steps

38

Table 6:

Rating notches and classes for all segments

39

Table 7:

Description of the validation methods

40

Table 8:

Description of the reference definitions for default

41

Table 9:

Overview of rating and scoring systems

42

Table 10:

Interest rate sensitivities

48

Table 11:

Instantaneous change of the economic value of equity

49

Table 12:

Change in the forecasted net interest income within 12 months

50

Table 13:

Material topics (related to ESG)

89

5

Disclaimer

BAWAG Group AG published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
