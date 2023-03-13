BAWAG : Disclosure acc. to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 ("CRR") FY 2022 (qualititative)

BAWAG GROUP AG QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE REPORT ACCORDING TO REGULATION (EU) NO. 575/2013 ("CRR")

CONTENTS

QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE

9 GENERAL PRINCIPLES

9 Scope of consolidation and consolidation methods

11 Impediments to the transfer of own funds

11 Total shortfall in own funds of all subsidiaries not included in the scope of consolidation 11 Usage of Articles 7 and 9 CRR

12 RISK MANAGEMENT

12 Group-wide risk management

19 Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and Group-wide stress test 23 Capital allocation and limitation at total Bank level

25 CREDIT RISK

25 Objectives and principles of credit risk management

29 Counterparty default risk arising from derivatives, repurchase transactions, securities and commodities lending transactions, margin lending transactions and long settlement transactions

32 Credit risk mitigation

34 Value adjustments and reserves

37 Rating systems and rating processes

44 MARKET RISK

44 Objectives and principles of the management of market risk 46 Internal models for limitation of market risk

46 Interest rate risk from positions not held in the trading book

53 OPERATIONAL RISK

53 Strategies, processes and management

53 Structure and organization of operational risk management

54 Risk measurement systems

56 Risk hedging and mitigation

57 Own fund requirements

58 LIQUIDITY RISK

58 Strategies, processes and management

60 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions

60 Risk measurement systems

61 Risk reporting systems

62 Risk hedging and mitigation

62 Liquidity coverage ratio

64 CONCENTRATION RISK

64 Strategies, processes and management

64 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions

64 Risk measuring systems and limitation

65 Reporting systems

66 ESG RISK

66 Qualitative information on environmental risk

66 Business strategy and processes

68 Governance

69 Risk management

