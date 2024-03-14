BAWAG GROUP AG QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE REPORT ACCORDING TO REGULATION (EU) NO. 575/2013 ("CRR")

2023

CONTENTS

CONTENTS

QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE

10 GENERAL PRINCIPLES

10 Scope of consolidation and consolidation methods

12 Impediments to the transfer of own funds

12 Total shortfall in own funds of all subsidiaries not included in the scope of consolidation 12 Usage of Articles 7 and 9 CRR

13 RISK MANAGEMENT

13 Group-wide risk management

19 Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and Group-wide stress test 24 Capital allocation and limitation at total Bank level

26 CREDIT RISK

26 Objectives and principles of credit risk management

30 Counterparty default risk arising from derivatives, repurchase transactions, securities and commodities lending transactions, margin lending transactions and long settlement transactions

33 Credit risk mitigation

35 Value adjustments and reserves

37 Rating systems and rating processes

45 MARKET RISK

45 Objectives and principles of the management of market risk 47 Internal models for limitation of market risk

47 Interest rate risk from positions not held in the trading book

53 OPERATIONAL RISK

53 Strategies, processes and management

53 Structure and organization of operational risk management

54 Risk measurement systems

56 Risk hedging and mitigation

56 Own fund requirements

57 LIQUIDITY RISK

57 Strategies, processes and management

59 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions

59 Risk measurement systems

60 Risk reporting systems

61 Risk hedging and mitigation

61 Liquidity coverage ratio

62 Net stable funding ratio

2

CONTENTS

63 CONCENTRATION RISK

63 Strategies, processes and management

63 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions

63 Risk measuring systems and limitation

64 Reporting systems

65 ESG RISK

65 Qualitative information on environmental risk

65 Business strategy and processes

66 Governance

68 Risk management

75 Qualitative information on social risk

75 Business strategy and processes

77 Governance

87 Risk management

88 Qualitative information on governance risk

88 Governance

101 Risk management

102 RISK OF MONEY LAUNDERING AND FINANCING OF TERRORISM 102 Strategies, processes and management

102 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions

103 Risk measurement systems

103 Risk reporting systems

103 Risk hedging and mitigation

  1. RESIDUAL RISK FROM TECHNIQUES OF CREDIT RISK MITIGATION 104 Strategies, processes and management
    104 Structure and organization of the relevant risk management functions 104 Risk hedging, risk mitigation and risk measurement systems
  2. MACROECONOMIC RISKS
    105 Strategies, processes and management
    105 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
    105 Risk measurement, risk reporting system and risk hedging or mitigation

3

CONTENTS

106 PARTICIPATIONS NOT HELD IN THE TRADING BOOK

106 Objectives and principles for the management of participations

107 Accounting and valuation methods

108 SECURITIZATIONS

108 Disclosure of exposure to securitization positions

  1. LEVERAGE RATIO
  2. REMUNERATION POLICY DISCLOSURE
  1. APPENDIX

4

Qualitative disclosure

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1:

Divergent consolidation basis

11

Table 2

Risk appetite statement

14

Table 3:

Functions held by Management Board and Supervisory Board members

19

Table 4:

Types of collateral and collateral valuation and management

34

Table 5:

Mapping of external ratings to the individual credit quality steps

38

Table 6:

Rating notches and classes for all segments

39

Table 7:

Description of the validation methods

40

Table 8:

Description of the reference definitions for default

41

Table 9:

Overview of rating and scoring systems

42

Table 10:

Interest rate sensitivities

48

Table 11:

Instantaneous change of the economic value of equity

49

Table 12:

Change in the forecasted net interest income within 12 months

50

Table 13:

Scope of risk materiality assessment

69

Table 14:

Results and outlook of risk materiality assessment

70

Table 15:

Financed emissions overview according to PCAF asset classification

74

Table 16:

Material topics (related to ESG)

90

6

QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE

LIST OF ABBREVIATIONS

ALM

Asset Liability Management

AML

Anti money laundering

AS

Application scoring

BCBS

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

BP

Basis point

BPV

Basis point value

BS

Behavioral scoring

BWG

Bankwesengesetz (Austrian Banking Act)

CAC

Credit Approval Committee

CCF

Credit conversion factor

CEO

Chief Executive Officer

CFO

Chief Financial Officer

CHAID

Chi-square automatic interaction detectors

CHF

Swiss franc

CLO

Collateralized loan obligation

CMM

Capital Management Meeting

CRD

Capital Requirements Directive

CRO

Chief Risk Officer

CRR

Capital Requirement Regulation

CSA

Credit Support Annex

CET1

Common Equity Tier 1

EAD

Exposure at default

EBA

European Banking Authority

ECB

European Central Bank

ECL

Expected credit loss

EDP

Electronic data processing

EEA

European Economic Area

ERM

Enterprise Risk Meeting

ESG

Environmental, social and governance

EUR

Euro

EV

Economic value

EVE

Economic value of equity

FACE

Free Available Cash Equivalent

FMA

Financial Market Authority

FTP

Funds transfer pricing

FVPL

Fair value through profit or loss

FVOCI

Fair value through other comprehensive income

FX

Foreign exchange

GBP

British pound

GDP

Gross domestic product

HQLA

High-quality liquid assets

IAS

International Accounting Standards

ICS

Internal control system

ICT

Information and communications technology

ICAAP

Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process

ID

Identity document

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards

IKS

Internal control system

ILAAP

Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process

IRB

Internal ratings-based approach

7

QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE

ISDA

International Swap and Derivatives Association

ISTC

ICAAP & Stress Test Committee

KRI

Key risk indicator

KSHK

Kreditsicherheitenkatalog (Credit Collateral Catalogue)

KSV

Kreditschutzverband

KYC

Know your customer

LAS

Liquidity adequacy statement

LCR

Liquidity coverage ratio

LGD

Loss given default

LTIP

Long-term incentive program

LTV

Loan-to-value

NFR & ESGC

Non-Financial Risk and Environment Social Governance Committee

NII

Net interest income

NPL

Non-performing loans

PD

Probability of default

PIP

Product implementation process

P&L

Profit and loss

PSC

Portfolio Steering Committee

PVBP

Present value of a basis point

RAP

Risk-adjusted pricing

RBC

Risk-bearing capacity

RCC

Risk and Credit Committee

RCSA

Risk control self-assessment

RM

Risk Modelling

RMBS

Residential mortgage-backed securities

ROC

Receiver operating characteristic

RWA

Risk-weighted assets

SA-CCR

Standardized approach for counterparty credit risk

S-ALCO

Strategic Asset and Liability Committee

SEQ

Sicherheitenerlösquotient (collateral return rate)

SICR

Significant increase in credit risk

SME

Small and medium-sized enterprises

S&P

Standard & Poor's

SSPE

Securitization Special Purpose Entity

TM

Treasury & Markets

TMA

Asset Liability Management

TPU

Temporary partial use

UGB

Unternehmensgesetzbuch (Austrian Commercial Code)

USD

US dollar

VaR

Value-at-risk

WAL

Weighted average life

WAM

Weighted average maturity

WGG

Wohnungsgemeinnützigkeitsgesetz (Austrian Non-profit Housing Act)

8

QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE

DISCLOSURE INDEX

Review of risk management systems

Consolidated Annual Report IFRS 2023

according to Article 435

(1) point (e) CRR

Figures and information

Consolidated Annual Report IFRS 2023

according to Article 435

(1) point (f) CRR

Information according to Article 41 FMA circular letter on accounting issues in connection with derivatives for controlling interest rates

Details on accounting and valuation methods according to Article 447 point (a) CRR

BAWAG P.S.K. Annual Financial Report according to Section 124 Stock Exchange Act

Consolidated Annual Report IFRS 2023

9

QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE

GENERAL PRINCIPLES

According to Article 13 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (hereinafter abbreviated to "CRR"), this Disclosure Report is published on the BAWAG Group AG level. BAWAG Group AG is a financial holding company in the form of a corporation. Its main business purpose is the management of the company's assets. From a risk perspective, the main Bank-wide steering processes are performed by its subsidiary, BAWAG P.S.K. AG. These processes are disclosed in this report.

SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION AND CONSOLIDATION METHODS

Article 436 points (a), (b) sublit (i-iv) CRR

Owing to diverging regulations in the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the CRR, there are two different sets of consolidation guidelines, one for accounting and one for regulatory purposes, which also lead to two different scopes of consolidation. The following paragraphs present the scopes of consolidation and explain changes that occurred in 2023.

Consolidation for accounting purposes

In accordance with IFRS 10, the scope of consolidation includes BAWAG Group AG and all material subsidiaries owned directly and indirectly.

The Group's share in the total assets and profit or loss of the subsidiary are the criteria for materiality. The proportionate total assets (higher than € 30 million) and profit or loss (higher than € 3 million) of the subsidiary are the criteria for inclusion.

The consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023 contained 40 fully consolidated companies and 2 companies that are accounted for using the equity method. The book value of associated equity interests including banks not consolidated at equity amounted to € 0 million as of 31 December 2023.

Controlled companies with a book value of € 16 million were not consolidated because of their negligible effect on the assets, financial and earnings position of the Group. Subsidiaries with a negligible effect on the assets, financial and earnings position of the Group are not included in the consolidation.

Changes in the scope of consolidation with no material impact on the consolidated financial statements

In 2023, one company was deconsolidated, as the requirements for consolidation in accordance with IFRS 10 were no longer met. One company was added to the scope of consolidation, due to materiality. Two newly established companies were included in the scope of consolidation and five companies were merged within the scope of consolidated entities.

Changes in the scope of consolidation with material impact on the consolidated financial statements

In the fourth quarter of 2023, two companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to the successful completion of the acquisition process for Idaho First Bank.

For further details, please refer to Note 48 List of consolidated subsidiaries in the BAWAG Group consolidated annual report 2023.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BAWAG Group AG published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 14:11:28 UTC.