QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE

GENERAL PRINCIPLES

According to Article 13 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (hereinafter abbreviated to "CRR"), this Disclosure Report is published on the BAWAG Group AG level. BAWAG Group AG is a financial holding company in the form of a corporation. Its main business purpose is the management of the company's assets. From a risk perspective, the main Bank-wide steering processes are performed by its subsidiary, BAWAG P.S.K. AG. These processes are disclosed in this report.

SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION AND CONSOLIDATION METHODS

Article 436 points (a), (b) sublit (i-iv) CRR

Owing to diverging regulations in the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the CRR, there are two different sets of consolidation guidelines, one for accounting and one for regulatory purposes, which also lead to two different scopes of consolidation. The following paragraphs present the scopes of consolidation and explain changes that occurred in 2023.

Consolidation for accounting purposes

In accordance with IFRS 10, the scope of consolidation includes BAWAG Group AG and all material subsidiaries owned directly and indirectly.

The Group's share in the total assets and profit or loss of the subsidiary are the criteria for materiality. The proportionate total assets (higher than € 30 million) and profit or loss (higher than € 3 million) of the subsidiary are the criteria for inclusion.

The consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023 contained 40 fully consolidated companies and 2 companies that are accounted for using the equity method. The book value of associated equity interests including banks not consolidated at equity amounted to € 0 million as of 31 December 2023.

Controlled companies with a book value of € 16 million were not consolidated because of their negligible effect on the assets, financial and earnings position of the Group. Subsidiaries with a negligible effect on the assets, financial and earnings position of the Group are not included in the consolidation.

Changes in the scope of consolidation with no material impact on the consolidated financial statements

In 2023, one company was deconsolidated, as the requirements for consolidation in accordance with IFRS 10 were no longer met. One company was added to the scope of consolidation, due to materiality. Two newly established companies were included in the scope of consolidation and five companies were merged within the scope of consolidated entities.

Changes in the scope of consolidation with material impact on the consolidated financial statements

In the fourth quarter of 2023, two companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to the successful completion of the acquisition process for Idaho First Bank.

For further details, please refer to Note 48 List of consolidated subsidiaries in the BAWAG Group consolidated annual report 2023.

