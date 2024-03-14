BAWAG GROUP AG QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE REPORT ACCORDING TO REGULATION (EU) NO. 575/2013 ("CRR")
2023
CONTENTS
QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE
10 GENERAL PRINCIPLES
10 Scope of consolidation and consolidation methods
12 Impediments to the transfer of own funds
12 Total shortfall in own funds of all subsidiaries not included in the scope of consolidation 12 Usage of Articles 7 and 9 CRR
13 RISK MANAGEMENT
13 Group-wide risk management
19 Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and Group-wide stress test 24 Capital allocation and limitation at total Bank level
26 CREDIT RISK
26 Objectives and principles of credit risk management
30 Counterparty default risk arising from derivatives, repurchase transactions, securities and commodities lending transactions, margin lending transactions and long settlement transactions
33 Credit risk mitigation
35 Value adjustments and reserves
37 Rating systems and rating processes
45 MARKET RISK
45 Objectives and principles of the management of market risk 47 Internal models for limitation of market risk
47 Interest rate risk from positions not held in the trading book
53 OPERATIONAL RISK
53 Strategies, processes and management
53 Structure and organization of operational risk management
54 Risk measurement systems
56 Risk hedging and mitigation
56 Own fund requirements
57 LIQUIDITY RISK
57 Strategies, processes and management
59 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
59 Risk measurement systems
60 Risk reporting systems
61 Risk hedging and mitigation
61 Liquidity coverage ratio
62 Net stable funding ratio
63 CONCENTRATION RISK
63 Strategies, processes and management
63 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
63 Risk measuring systems and limitation
64 Reporting systems
65 ESG RISK
65 Qualitative information on environmental risk
65 Business strategy and processes
66 Governance
68 Risk management
75 Qualitative information on social risk
75 Business strategy and processes
77 Governance
87 Risk management
88 Qualitative information on governance risk
88 Governance
101 Risk management
102 RISK OF MONEY LAUNDERING AND FINANCING OF TERRORISM 102 Strategies, processes and management
102 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
103 Risk measurement systems
103 Risk reporting systems
103 Risk hedging and mitigation
-
RESIDUAL RISK FROM TECHNIQUES OF CREDIT RISK MITIGATION 104 Strategies, processes and management
104 Structure and organization of the relevant risk management functions 104 Risk hedging, risk mitigation and risk measurement systems
- MACROECONOMIC RISKS
105 Strategies, processes and management
105 Structure and organization of relevant risk management functions
105 Risk measurement, risk reporting system and risk hedging or mitigation
106 PARTICIPATIONS NOT HELD IN THE TRADING BOOK
106 Objectives and principles for the management of participations
107 Accounting and valuation methods
108 SECURITIZATIONS
108 Disclosure of exposure to securitization positions
- LEVERAGE RATIO
- REMUNERATION POLICY DISCLOSURE
- APPENDIX
Qualitative disclosure
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1:
Divergent consolidation basis
11
Table 2
Risk appetite statement
14
Table 3:
Functions held by Management Board and Supervisory Board members
19
Table 4:
Types of collateral and collateral valuation and management
34
Table 5:
Mapping of external ratings to the individual credit quality steps
38
Table 6:
Rating notches and classes for all segments
39
Table 7:
Description of the validation methods
40
Table 8:
Description of the reference definitions for default
41
Table 9:
Overview of rating and scoring systems
42
Table 10:
Interest rate sensitivities
48
Table 11:
Instantaneous change of the economic value of equity
49
Table 12:
Change in the forecasted net interest income within 12 months
50
Table 13:
Scope of risk materiality assessment
69
Table 14:
Results and outlook of risk materiality assessment
70
Table 15:
Financed emissions overview according to PCAF asset classification
74
Table 16:
Material topics (related to ESG)
90
QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE
LIST OF ABBREVIATIONS
ALM
Asset Liability Management
AML
Anti money laundering
AS
Application scoring
BCBS
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
BP
Basis point
BPV
Basis point value
BS
Behavioral scoring
BWG
Bankwesengesetz (Austrian Banking Act)
CAC
Credit Approval Committee
CCF
Credit conversion factor
CEO
Chief Executive Officer
CFO
Chief Financial Officer
CHAID
Chi-square automatic interaction detectors
CHF
Swiss franc
CLO
Collateralized loan obligation
CMM
Capital Management Meeting
CRD
Capital Requirements Directive
CRO
Chief Risk Officer
CRR
Capital Requirement Regulation
CSA
Credit Support Annex
CET1
Common Equity Tier 1
EAD
Exposure at default
EBA
European Banking Authority
ECB
European Central Bank
ECL
Expected credit loss
EDP
Electronic data processing
EEA
European Economic Area
ERM
Enterprise Risk Meeting
ESG
Environmental, social and governance
EUR
Euro
EV
Economic value
EVE
Economic value of equity
FACE
Free Available Cash Equivalent
FMA
Financial Market Authority
FTP
Funds transfer pricing
FVPL
Fair value through profit or loss
FVOCI
Fair value through other comprehensive income
FX
Foreign exchange
GBP
British pound
GDP
Gross domestic product
HQLA
High-quality liquid assets
IAS
International Accounting Standards
ICS
Internal control system
ICT
Information and communications technology
ICAAP
Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process
ID
Identity document
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards
IKS
Internal control system
ILAAP
Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process
IRB
Internal ratings-based approach
QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE
ISDA
International Swap and Derivatives Association
ISTC
ICAAP & Stress Test Committee
KRI
Key risk indicator
KSHK
Kreditsicherheitenkatalog (Credit Collateral Catalogue)
KSV
Kreditschutzverband
KYC
Know your customer
LAS
Liquidity adequacy statement
LCR
Liquidity coverage ratio
LGD
Loss given default
LTIP
Long-term incentive program
LTV
Loan-to-value
NFR & ESGC
Non-Financial Risk and Environment Social Governance Committee
NII
Net interest income
NPL
Non-performing loans
PD
Probability of default
PIP
Product implementation process
P&L
Profit and loss
PSC
Portfolio Steering Committee
PVBP
Present value of a basis point
RAP
Risk-adjusted pricing
RBC
Risk-bearing capacity
RCC
Risk and Credit Committee
RCSA
Risk control self-assessment
RM
Risk Modelling
RMBS
Residential mortgage-backed securities
ROC
Receiver operating characteristic
RWA
Risk-weighted assets
SA-CCR
Standardized approach for counterparty credit risk
S-ALCO
Strategic Asset and Liability Committee
SEQ
Sicherheitenerlösquotient (collateral return rate)
SICR
Significant increase in credit risk
SME
Small and medium-sized enterprises
S&P
Standard & Poor's
SSPE
Securitization Special Purpose Entity
TM
Treasury & Markets
TMA
Asset Liability Management
TPU
Temporary partial use
UGB
Unternehmensgesetzbuch (Austrian Commercial Code)
USD
US dollar
VaR
Value-at-risk
WAL
Weighted average life
WAM
Weighted average maturity
WGG
Wohnungsgemeinnützigkeitsgesetz (Austrian Non-profit Housing Act)
QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE
DISCLOSURE INDEX
Review of risk management systems
Consolidated Annual Report IFRS 2023
according to Article 435
(1) point (e) CRR
Figures and information
Consolidated Annual Report IFRS 2023
according to Article 435
(1) point (f) CRR
Information according to Article 41 FMA circular letter on accounting issues in connection with derivatives for controlling interest rates
Details on accounting and valuation methods according to Article 447 point (a) CRR
BAWAG P.S.K. Annual Financial Report according to Section 124 Stock Exchange Act
Consolidated Annual Report IFRS 2023
QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE
GENERAL PRINCIPLES
According to Article 13 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (hereinafter abbreviated to "CRR"), this Disclosure Report is published on the BAWAG Group AG level. BAWAG Group AG is a financial holding company in the form of a corporation. Its main business purpose is the management of the company's assets. From a risk perspective, the main Bank-wide steering processes are performed by its subsidiary, BAWAG P.S.K. AG. These processes are disclosed in this report.
SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION AND CONSOLIDATION METHODS
Article 436 points (a), (b) sublit (i-iv) CRR
Owing to diverging regulations in the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the CRR, there are two different sets of consolidation guidelines, one for accounting and one for regulatory purposes, which also lead to two different scopes of consolidation. The following paragraphs present the scopes of consolidation and explain changes that occurred in 2023.
Consolidation for accounting purposes
In accordance with IFRS 10, the scope of consolidation includes BAWAG Group AG and all material subsidiaries owned directly and indirectly.
The Group's share in the total assets and profit or loss of the subsidiary are the criteria for materiality. The proportionate total assets (higher than € 30 million) and profit or loss (higher than € 3 million) of the subsidiary are the criteria for inclusion.
The consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023 contained 40 fully consolidated companies and 2 companies that are accounted for using the equity method. The book value of associated equity interests including banks not consolidated at equity amounted to € 0 million as of 31 December 2023.
Controlled companies with a book value of € 16 million were not consolidated because of their negligible effect on the assets, financial and earnings position of the Group. Subsidiaries with a negligible effect on the assets, financial and earnings position of the Group are not included in the consolidation.
Changes in the scope of consolidation with no material impact on the consolidated financial statements
In 2023, one company was deconsolidated, as the requirements for consolidation in accordance with IFRS 10 were no longer met. One company was added to the scope of consolidation, due to materiality. Two newly established companies were included in the scope of consolidation and five companies were merged within the scope of consolidated entities.
Changes in the scope of consolidation with material impact on the consolidated financial statements
In the fourth quarter of 2023, two companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to the successful completion of the acquisition process for Idaho First Bank.
For further details, please refer to Note 48 List of consolidated subsidiaries in the BAWAG Group consolidated annual report 2023.
