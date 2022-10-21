Advanced search
    BG   AT0000BAWAG2

BAWAG GROUP AG

(BG)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
46.52 EUR   -0.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BAWAG : Ergebnispräsentation Q3 2022 Ergebnisse (nur auf Englisch verfügbar)

10/21/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
BAWAG Group Q3 2022 Results

19 October 2022

August19 October20212022| BAWAG| BAWAGGroup AGroup AG

Highlights Q3 2022

-

Q3 '22 incorporates full write-off of City of Linz receivable of €254m in risk cost (€190m after tax)

- Q3 '22 (including City of Linz): Net loss of €(58)m and EPS €(0.66)

EARNINGS

-

Adjusted Q3 '22 (excluding City of Linz): Net profit of €132m, EPS of €1.49, and RoTCE of 19.3%

- Pre-provision profit of €218m (+17% vPY) and CIR at 35.1%

- Risk costs of €35m, of which €12m related to ECL management overlay that stands at €82m

- Average customer loans flat vPQ and +9% vPY

BALANCE SHEET &

-

CET1 ratio at 13.0% … deducting €325m buyback and €207m dividend accrual (55% adjusted net profit)

CAPITAL

- Bank positioned for rising interest rate environment that will materialize in the coming quarters

- Solid credit performance across the business … NPL ratio 1.0% with management overlay ~1x annual risk costs

- Execution of €325m share buyback started on 25 July with ~65% executed as of October 18

OUTLOOK

- Maintaining dry powder to address potential organic and inorganic opportunities in the coming quarters

- Reconfirmed 2022 targets (adjusted): Profit before tax >€675m, RoTCE >17%, and CIR < 38%

- Updating outlook for core revenue growth to ~9% in 2022

19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG

2

Financial performance

P&L | € million

Q3'22

Q3'22

vPY

YTD '22

YTD'22

vPY

reported

adjusted

reported

adjusted

Core revenues

335

335

10%

986

986

9%

Operating income

336

336

9%

993

993

9%

Operating expenses

(118)

(118)

(2%)

(357)

(357)

(2%)

Pre-provision profit

218

218

17%

636

636

16%

Regulatory charges

(3)

(3)

(21%)

(49)

(49)

(19%)

Risk costs

(290)

(35)

64%

(340)

(86)

15%

Profit before tax

(73)

181

12%

249

504

22%

Net profit

(58)

132

7%

186

377

19%

Balance Sheet & Capital | € million Total assets Interest-bearing assets (average) Customer loans (average) Customer deposits (average) Common Equity Tangible Common Equity CET1 Capital Risk-weighted assets CET1 Ratio (post dividend)

Q3'22

Q2'22

vPQ

vPY

55 997

55 029

2%

3%

44 733

44 530

-

8%

36 804

36 764

-

9%

34 219

33 558

2%

3%

3 207

3 351

(4%)

(11%)

2 678

2 820

(5%)

(12%)

2 764

2 699

2%

(7%)

21 343

21 326

-

5%

13.0%

12.7%

0.3pts

(1.7pts)

Ratios

Q3'22

Q3'22

vPY

YTD '22

YTD'22

vPY

reported

adjusted

reported

adjusted

RoCE

(7.1%)

16.2%

2.3pts

7.6%

15.4%

3.4pts

RoTCE

(8.5%)

19.3%

2.9pts

9.1%

18.4%

4.2pts

CIR

35.1%

35.1%

(4.1pts)

35.9%

35.9%

(4.0pts)

Risk cost ratio

2.59%

0.32%

0.11pts

1.04%

0.26%

0.02pts

Earnings per share (€)

(0.66)

1.49

8%

2.10

4.24

20%

Per share data Book value (€) Tangible book value (€) Shares outstanding (€ m)

Q3'22

vPQ

Q3'21

vPY

37.57

-

40.46

(7%)

31.38

(1%)

34.43

(9%)

85.34

(4%)

88.86

(4%)

Note: All equity, capital, ratios and per share data reflect deduction of €207m dividend accrual and €325m buyback for Q3 2022 figures. "Adjusted" view excludes write-off of City of Linz receivable of €254m (€190m after tax).

19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG

3

Capital development and distribution

QUARTERLY CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

0.1%

(0.1%)

13.3%

(0.3%)

13.0%

0.6%

12.7%

f

CET1 Target:

12.25%

Capital

requirement:

9.14%

Q2 2022

Earnings

City of Linz

OCI/other

Q3 2022

Capital

Pro-forma

a

b

c

distribution

Q3 2022

YTD CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

-a Gross capital generation ~+60bps in Q3 '22 / +180bps YTD '22 -b Write-off fully provisioned in regulatory capital in prior years -c OCI primarily related to widening credit spreads and volatility -d RWA increase due to organic business growth and FX

M&A and CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION

e- Acquisition of Sberbank assets (consumer loan & bond portfolio) -f Accrual based on dividend payout ratio of 55%* (dividend policy) g- Share buyback of €325m in 2022 … ~65% completed

15.0%

1.8%

0.1%

(0.5%)

(0.5%)

15.8%

(0.3%)

EXCESS CAPITAL

f

(1.0%)

13.0%

g

(1.5%)

CET1 ratio 13.0% post buyback of €325m

Excess capital of ~€150m to our management target of 12.25%

‒ Maintain dry powder for potential organic and inorganic

opportunities in coming quarters

FY 2021

Earnings

City of Linz

OCI/other

RWA

Q3 2022

M&A

Capital

Pro-forma

*based on adjusted net profit

a

b

c

d

e

distribution

Q3 2022

19 October 2022 |

BAWAG Group AG

4

Retail & SME

Financial performance

Customer development

€ million

Q3'22

Q3'21

vPY

Q2'22

vPQ

Core revenues

255.8

229.8

11%

254.1

1%

Net interest income

190.5

165.4

15%

184.1

3%

Net commission income

65.3

64.4

1%

70.0

(7%)

Operating income

257.6

230.5

12%

254.7

1%

Operating expenses

(85.5)

(87.6)

(2%)

(85.2)

-

Pre-provision profit

172.1

142.9

20%

169.5

2%

Regulatory charges

(1.4)

(0.9)

56%

(6.0)

-

Risk costs

(23.4)

(15.5)

51%

(20.4)

15%

Profit before tax

147.3

126.5

16%

143.1

3%

Net profit

110.5

94.9

16%

107.3

3%

Ratios

in %

Q3'22

Q3'21

vPY

Q2'22

vPQ

RoCE

28.3%

24.3%

4.0pts

27.5%

0.8pts

RoTCE

33.3%

28.2%

5.1pts

32.5%

0.8pts

CIR

33.2%

38.0%

(4.8pts)

33.5%

(0.3pts)

NPL ratio

1.9%

1.9%

-

1.9%

-

Risk cost ratio

0.42%

0.30%

0.12pts

0.37%

0.05pts

€ million

Q3'22

Q3'21

vPY

Q2'22

vPQ

Housing loans

16 160

15 602

4%

16 109

-

Consumer and SME

6 348

5 204

22%

6 244

2%

Total assets

22 508

20 806

8%

22 353

1%

Total assets (average)

22 488

20 618

9%

22 049

2%

Risk-weighted assets

9 500

8 055

18%

9 452

1%

Customer deposits

28 075

26 882

4%

28 045

-

Customer deposits

27 823

27 069

3%

28 145

(1%)

(average)

Q3 '22 net profit of €111m, up 17% vPY due to higher pre-provision profits … average net asset growth +9% vPY driven by consumer loans and housing loans

Pre-provision profit of €172m for Q3 '22, up 21% vPY ... Core revenues up 11% and operating expenses down (2%)

Risk costs of €(23)m in Q3 '22, up 51% vPY … €(17)m core run rate with addition of Sberbank consumer loan portfolio in Q2 '22… Added €(6)m management overlay to address future uncertainty

Continuing to execute on various operational and strategic initiatives to drive efficiency and disciplined profitable growth across our Retail & SME franchise

Subdued loan growth vPQ given overall cautious consumer sentiment and significant movement in rates

19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

BAWAG Group AG published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:19:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
