BAWAG : Ergebnispräsentation Q3 2022 Ergebnisse (nur auf Englisch verfügbar)
10/21/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
BAWAG Group Q3 2022 Results
19 October 2022
August19 October20212022| BAWAG| BAWAGGroup AGroup AG
Highlights Q3 2022
-
Q3 '22 incorporates full write-off of City of Linz receivable of €254m in risk cost (€190m after tax)
- Q3 '22 (including City of Linz): Net loss of €(58)m and EPS €(0.66)
EARNINGS
-
Adjusted Q3 '22 (excluding City of Linz): Net profit of €132m, EPS of €1.49, and RoTCE of 19.3%
- Pre-provision profit of €218m (+17% vPY) and CIR at 35.1%
- Risk costs of €35m, of which €12m related to ECL management overlay that stands at €82m
- Average customer loans flat vPQ and +9% vPY
BALANCE SHEET &
-
CET1 ratio at 13.0% … deducting €325m buyback and €207m dividend accrual (55% adjusted net profit)
CAPITAL
- Bank positioned for rising interest rate environment that will materialize in the coming quarters
- Solid credit performance across the business … NPL ratio 1.0% with management overlay ~1x annual risk costs
- Execution of €325m share buyback started on 25 July with ~65% executed as of October 18
OUTLOOK
- Maintaining dry powder to address potential organic and inorganic opportunities in the coming quarters
- Reconfirmed 2022 targets (adjusted): Profit before tax >€675m, RoTCE >17%, and CIR < 38%
- Updating outlook for core revenue growth to ~9% in 2022
19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG
2
Financial performance
P&L| € million
Q3'22
Q3'22
vPY
YTD '22
YTD'22
vPY
reported
adjusted
reported
adjusted
Core revenues
335
335
10%
986
986
9%
Operating income
336
336
9%
993
993
9%
Operating expenses
(118)
(118)
(2%)
(357)
(357)
(2%)
Pre-provision profit
218
218
17%
636
636
16%
Regulatory charges
(3)
(3)
(21%)
(49)
(49)
(19%)
Risk costs
(290)
(35)
64%
(340)
(86)
15%
Profit before tax
(73)
181
12%
249
504
22%
Net profit
(58)
132
7%
186
377
19%
Balance Sheet & Capital| € million Total assets Interest-bearing assets (average) Customer loans (average) Customer deposits (average) Common Equity Tangible Common Equity CET1 Capital Risk-weighted assets CET1 Ratio (post dividend)
Q3'22
Q2'22
vPQ
vPY
55 997
55 029
2%
3%
44 733
44 530
-
8%
36 804
36 764
-
9%
34 219
33 558
2%
3%
3 207
3 351
(4%)
(11%)
2 678
2 820
(5%)
(12%)
2 764
2 699
2%
(7%)
21 343
21 326
-
5%
13.0%
12.7%
0.3pts
(1.7pts)
Ratios
Q3'22
Q3'22
vPY
YTD '22
YTD'22
vPY
reported
adjusted
reported
adjusted
RoCE
(7.1%)
16.2%
2.3pts
7.6%
15.4%
3.4pts
RoTCE
(8.5%)
19.3%
2.9pts
9.1%
18.4%
4.2pts
CIR
35.1%
35.1%
(4.1pts)
35.9%
35.9%
(4.0pts)
Risk cost ratio
2.59%
0.32%
0.11pts
1.04%
0.26%
0.02pts
Earnings per share (€)
(0.66)
1.49
8%
2.10
4.24
20%
Per share data Book value (€) Tangible book value (€) Shares outstanding (€ m)
Q3'22
vPQ
Q3'21
vPY
37.57
-
40.46
(7%)
31.38
(1%)
34.43
(9%)
85.34
(4%)
88.86
(4%)
Note: All equity, capital, ratios and per share data reflect deduction of €207m dividend accrual and €325m buyback for Q3 2022 figures. "Adjusted" view excludes write-off of City of Linz receivable of €254m (€190m after tax).
19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG
3
Capital development and distribution
QUARTERLY CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
0.1%
(0.1%)
13.3%
(0.3%)
13.0%
0.6%
12.7%
f
CET1 Target:
12.25%
Capital
requirement:
9.14%
Q2 2022
Earnings
City of Linz
OCI/other
Q3 2022
Capital
Pro-forma
a
b
c
distribution
Q3 2022
YTD CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
-a Gross capital generation ~+60bps in Q3 '22 / +180bps YTD '22 -b Write-off fully provisioned in regulatory capital in prior years -c OCI primarily related to widening credit spreads and volatility -d RWA increase due to organic business growth and FX
M&A and CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION
e- Acquisition of Sberbank assets (consumer loan & bond portfolio) -f Accrual based on dividend payout ratio of 55%* (dividend policy) g- Share buyback of €325m in 2022 … ~65% completed
15.0%
1.8%
0.1%
(0.5%)
(0.5%)
15.8%
(0.3%)
EXCESS CAPITAL
f
(1.0%)
13.0%
g
(1.5%)
‒
CET1 ratio 13.0% post buyback of €325m
‒
Excess capital of ~€150m to our management target of 12.25%
‒ Maintain dry powder for potential organic and inorganic
opportunities in coming quarters
FY 2021
Earnings
City of Linz
OCI/other
RWA
Q3 2022
M&A
Capital
Pro-forma
*based on adjusted net profit
a
b
c
d
e
distribution
Q3 2022
19 October 2022 |
BAWAG Group AG
4
Retail & SME
Financial performance
Customer development
€ million
Q3'22
Q3'21
vPY
Q2'22
vPQ
Core revenues
255.8
229.8
11%
254.1
1%
Net interest income
190.5
165.4
15%
184.1
3%
Net commission income
65.3
64.4
1%
70.0
(7%)
Operating income
257.6
230.5
12%
254.7
1%
Operating expenses
(85.5)
(87.6)
(2%)
(85.2)
-
Pre-provision profit
172.1
142.9
20%
169.5
2%
Regulatory charges
(1.4)
(0.9)
56%
(6.0)
-
Risk costs
(23.4)
(15.5)
51%
(20.4)
15%
Profit before tax
147.3
126.5
16%
143.1
3%
Net profit
110.5
94.9
16%
107.3
3%
Ratios
in %
Q3'22
Q3'21
vPY
Q2'22
vPQ
RoCE
28.3%
24.3%
4.0pts
27.5%
0.8pts
RoTCE
33.3%
28.2%
5.1pts
32.5%
0.8pts
CIR
33.2%
38.0%
(4.8pts)
33.5%
(0.3pts)
NPL ratio
1.9%
1.9%
-
1.9%
-
Risk cost ratio
0.42%
0.30%
0.12pts
0.37%
0.05pts
€ million
Q3'22
Q3'21
vPY
Q2'22
vPQ
Housing loans
16 160
15 602
4%
16 109
-
Consumer and SME
6 348
5 204
22%
6 244
2%
Total assets
22 508
20 806
8%
22 353
1%
Total assets (average)
22 488
20 618
9%
22 049
2%
Risk-weighted assets
9 500
8 055
18%
9 452
1%
Customer deposits
28 075
26 882
4%
28 045
-
Customer deposits
27 823
27 069
3%
28 145
(1%)
(average)
Q3 '22 net profit of €111m, up 17% vPY due to higher pre-provision profits … average net asset growth +9% vPY driven by consumer loans and housing loans
Pre-provision profit of €172m for Q3 '22, up 21% vPY ... Core revenues up 11% and operating expenses down (2%)
Risk costs of €(23)m in Q3 '22, up 51% vPY … €(17)m core run rate with addition of Sberbank consumer loan portfolio in Q2 '22… Added €(6)m management overlay to address future uncertainty
Continuing to execute on various operational and strategic initiatives to drive efficiency and disciplined profitable growth across our Retail & SME franchise
Subdued loan growth vPQ given overall cautious consumer sentiment and significant movement in rates
19 October 2022 | BAWAG Group AG
5
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
BAWAG Group AG published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:19:17 UTC.