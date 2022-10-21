BAWAG : Ergebnispräsentation Q3 2022 Ergebnisse (nur auf Englisch verfügbar)

€ million Q3'22 Q3'21 vPY Q2'22 vPQ Housing loans 16 160 15 602 4% 16 109 - Consumer and SME 6 348 5 204 22% 6 244 2% Total assets 22 508 20 806 8% 22 353 1% Total assets (average) 22 488 20 618 9% 22 049 2% Risk-weighted assets 9 500 8 055 18% 9 452 1% Customer deposits 28 075 26 882 4% 28 045 - Customer deposits 27 823 27 069 3% 28 145 (1%) (average)

Q3 '22 net profit of €111m, up 17% vPY due to higher pre-provision profits … average net asset growth +9% vPY driven by consumer loans and housing loans

Pre-provision profit of €172m for Q3 '22, up 21% vPY ... Core revenues up 11% and operating expenses down (2%)

Risk costs of €(23)m in Q3 '22, up 51% vPY … €(17)m core run rate with addition of Sberbank consumer loan portfolio in Q2 '22… Added €(6)m management overlay to address future uncertainty

Continuing to execute on various operational and strategic initiatives to drive efficiency and disciplined profitable growth across our Retail & SME franchise

Subdued loan growth vPQ given overall cautious consumer sentiment and significant movement in rates