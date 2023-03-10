BAWAG : Remuneration report

INTRODUCTION

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

This past year has confirmed one key tenet we have always embraced, the only constant is change. The year 2022 was the year of the unexpected. Our Investor Day in September 2021 feels like a century ago. This seems even crazier given the fact that 2020 and 2021 were dominated by the COVID pandemic. We started 2022 ready to embrace a post-COVID world and were expecting a return to normalcy. However, what we witnessed was anything but normal. Inflation in the EU hit a four-decade high of 10%, 3-month Euribor widened by 270 basis points from -57 basis points to 213 basis points, Russia invaded Ukraine triggering an energy crisis across Europe, the Euro was at-or-below parity with the US dollar for significant parts of the year, the repricing of risk with widening of investment grade corporate and financial credit spreads, and the ECB exiting negative interest rates after eight years and set on a course for quantitative tightening going into 2023. The lesson is we must be ready to adapt to whatever comes our way. Having an ability to adapt, whatever comes your way, is important for any company and a hallmark of BAWAG Group. Plans are important, having the ability to pivot and execute is far more important. This flexibility has been cultivated over the past decade. Our management team is experienced, tested and prepared for whatever may come our way. Across our senior leadership team, we repeatedly stress flexible thinking, patience, conservatism, and a bias towards execution focusing on the things that we can control.

Despite headwinds building up, volatile capital markets and a slowdown in the second half of the year, 2022 was another record year for the Group in which we exceeded all our targets. On an adjusted basis (excluding the City of Linz legal case) we delivered net profit of € 509 million, EPS of € 5.81, a return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) of 18.6% and a cost- income ratio (CIR) of 35.9%. On a non-adjusted basis, this equaled net profit of € 318 million, EPS of € 3.64, an RoTCE of 11.6%, and a CIR of 35.9%.

We also distributed € 592 million of capital in the form of € 267 million dividends (€ 3.00 per share) and completed a

325 million share buyback during 2022, reducing our number of shares by 7%, which now stand at 82.5 million shares. We ended the year with a CET1 ratio of 13.5% (post dividend accrual of € 305 million) and excess capital of € 261 million versus our CET1 target of 12.25% with a management overlay provision of € 100 million to address any macro uncertainty. We are purposely maintaining dry powder for organic opportunities and potential M&A in the coming quarters. If specific opportunities do not materialize, any potential buyback in 2023 will be under 100 basis points of CET1% as we remain prudent and conservative.

Our foundation is as strong as ever. I truly believe this is born from our unique culture. One that captures the best parts of our legacy as a trade union bank focused on serving local communities infused with a culture of accountability, meritocracy, empathy, and inclusion. Today, our team members span 53 different nationalities operating across 7 markets, with Austria as our foundation. We pride ourselves on promoting the best-and-brightest, being entrepreneurial, challenging the status quo and looking to improve ourselves and our business. We do not shy away from change, knowing that this is the only constant.

I feel blessed to be part of a company with dedicated, hardworking, and committed team members that care for one another and work as one team. I, and my colleagues on the senior leadership team, are incredibly thankful for the support from all stakeholders. I want to thank our customers for placing their trust in us, our shareholders for their continued support and our team members for their commitment and execution. We have an amazing team and resilient business that will deliver results across all cycles allowing us to consistently support our customers, local communities, team members and shareholders.

Best,

Anas

