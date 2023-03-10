BAWAG : Remuneration report

COMPENSATION-RELATEDDEVELOPMENTS SINCE PUBLISHMENT OF LAST REMUNERATION REPORT
9 COMPARATIVE INFORMATION
12 REMUNERATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
TOTAL REMUNERATION AWARDED OR OWED IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR
TOTAL REMUNERATION PAID
SHARES HELD BY MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBERS
BAWAG LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM 2025
LONG-TERMINCENTIVE 2018-2020 - EXPIRED
MALUS AND CLAWBACK
DEVIATION OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY
COMPLIANCE WITH REMUNERATION POLICY AND APPLICATION OF PERFORMANCE CRITERIA
27 REMUNERATION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
2
HIGHLIGHTS 2022
"This past year has confirmed one key tenet we have always embraced, the only constant is change." (CEO Anas Abuzaakouk)
€ 509 million
Net profit*
€318.3 million reported
€ 5.81
Earnings per share* € 3.64 reported
18.6%
RoTCE*
11.6% reported
35.9%
CIR
€ 100 million
ECL management overlay versus € 61 million at year-end 2021
*Adjusted for the write-off of City of Linz receivable
CHANGED MARKET
ENVIRONMENT
Geopolitical conflict Energy price volatility Inflation in EU of 10%
ECB exiting negative interest rates
3-month Euribor widening by 270bps
Euro at-or-below parity with the US Dollar
CAPITAL DISTRIBUTIONS
€ 267 million
dividend distributed in 2022
€ 325 million
share buyback with 6.6 million shares cancelled
€ 305 million
dividend to be proposed to AGM in 2023
All 2022 targets achieved
2025 financial targets accelerated to 2023
✓9% core revenue growth
€ 1,330 million versus € 1,220 million in 2021
✓2% net cost-out
€ 475 million versus € 485 million in 2021
✓~20bps underlying risk cost ratio
(19bps excluding City of Linz write-off , ECL management overlay)
✓>€ 675 million profit before tax
€ 681 million versus € 600 million in 2021
✓> 17% RoTCE
18.6% (adjusted) versus 16.1% in 2021
✓< 38% CIR
35.9% versus 39.5% in 2021
> € 825 million profit before tax
versus € 681 million in 2022
> € 7.50 earnings per share
versus € 5.81 in 2022
> € 4.10 dividend per share
versus € 3.70 in 2022
Higher return targets 2023 & beyond
> 20% RoTCE
versus 18.6% (adjusted) in 2022
< 34% CIR
versus 35.9% in 2022
INTRODUCTION
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
This past year has confirmed one key tenet we have always embraced, the only constant is change. The year 2022 was the year of the unexpected. Our Investor Day in September 2021 feels like a century ago. This seems even crazier given the fact that 2020 and 2021 were dominated by the COVID pandemic. We started 2022 ready to embrace a post-COVID world and were expecting a return to normalcy. However, what we witnessed was anything but normal. Inflation in the EU hit a four-decade high of 10%, 3-month Euribor widened by 270 basis points from -57 basis points to 213 basis points, Russia invaded Ukraine triggering an energy crisis across Europe, the Euro was at-or-below parity with the US dollar for significant parts of the year, the repricing of risk with widening of investment grade corporate and financial credit spreads, and the ECB exiting negative interest rates after eight years and set on a course for quantitative tightening going into 2023. The lesson is we must be ready to adapt to whatever comes our way. Having an ability to adapt, whatever comes your way, is important for any company and a hallmark of BAWAG Group. Plans are important, having the ability to pivot and execute is far more important. This flexibility has been cultivated over the past decade. Our management team is experienced, tested and prepared for whatever may come our way. Across our senior leadership team, we repeatedly stress flexible thinking, patience, conservatism, and a bias towards execution focusing on the things that we can control.
Despite headwinds building up, volatile capital markets and a slowdown in the second half of the year, 2022 was another record year for the Group in which we exceeded all our targets. On an adjusted basis (excluding the City of Linz legal case) we delivered net profit of € 509 million, EPS of € 5.81, a return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) of 18.6% and a cost- income ratio (CIR) of 35.9%. On a non-adjusted basis, this equaled net profit of € 318 million, EPS of € 3.64, an RoTCE of 11.6%, and a CIR of 35.9%.
We also distributed € 592 million of capital in the form of € 267 million dividends (€ 3.00 per share) and completed a
325 million share buyback during 2022, reducing our number of shares by 7%, which now stand at 82.5 million shares. We ended the year with a CET1 ratio of 13.5% (post dividend accrual of € 305 million) and excess capital of € 261 million versus our CET1 target of 12.25% with a management overlay provision of € 100 million to address any macro uncertainty. We are purposely maintaining dry powder for organic opportunities and potential M&A in the coming quarters. If specific opportunities do not materialize, any potential buyback in 2023 will be under 100 basis points of CET1% as we remain prudent and conservative.
Our foundation is as strong as ever. I truly believe this is born from our unique culture. One that captures the best parts of our legacy as a trade union bank focused on serving local communities infused with a culture of accountability, meritocracy, empathy, and inclusion. Today, our team members span 53 different nationalities operating across 7 markets, with Austria as our foundation. We pride ourselves on promoting the best-and-brightest, being entrepreneurial, challenging the status quo and looking to improve ourselves and our business. We do not shy away from change, knowing that this is the only constant.
I feel blessed to be part of a company with dedicated, hardworking, and committed team members that care for one another and work as one team. I, and my colleagues on the senior leadership team, are incredibly thankful for the support from all stakeholders. I want to thank our customers for placing their trust in us, our shareholders for their continued support and our team members for their commitment and execution. We have an amazing team and resilient business that will deliver results across all cycles allowing us to consistently support our customers, local communities, team members and shareholders.
Best,
Anas
4
COMPENSATION-RELATED DEVELOPMENTS SINCE PUBLISHMENT OF LAST REMUNERATION REPORT
Vote at the AGM 2022
Last year's vote on approval of the remuneration report received 32% support from shareholders. The Management Board as well as the Supervisory Board recognize how this level of support indicates broad shareholder dissatisfaction with the remuneration disclosed for 2021. As such, we have dedicated considerable time and focus during the past year reviewing our remuneration design, appropriateness of pay levels, and have engaged with both shareholders and third-party compensation consulting firms to gather feedback and find opportunities to improve.
Investor Outreach
After a thorough review of the remuneration policy, a comprehensive outreach program to our investor base has been launched. In early 2023, we engaged with approximately 30 shareholders. We specifically sought feedback from shareholders on our executive remuneration program to consider ways to further evolve our program. Our Supervisory Board was directly involved in these conversations with our Chairperson and our Deputy Chairperson personally participating in these meetings with shareholders. From these calls, we gathered multiple perspectives on which aspects of the program shareholders found dissatisfying, as well as elements that shareholders wish to maintain. From those conversations, we highlight the most salient topics and actions which we have taken to address these topics: