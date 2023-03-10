Advanced search
    BG   AT0000BAWAG2

BAWAG GROUP AG

(BG)
03:41:28 2023-03-10 pm EST
54.63 EUR   -5.82%
03:35pBawag : Remuneration report
07:05aBawag : Resolution proposals
07:05aBawag : Report of the Management Board on agenda item 7
BAWAG : Remuneration report

03/10/2023 | 03:35pm EST
CONTENTS

  1. HIGHLIGHTS
  2. INTRODUCTION
  3. COMPENSATION-RELATEDDEVELOPMENTS SINCE PUBLISHMENT OF LAST REMUNERATION REPORT

9 COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

12 REMUNERATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

  1. TOTAL REMUNERATION AWARDED OR OWED IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR
  2. TOTAL REMUNERATION PAID
  1. SHARES HELD BY MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBERS
  2. BAWAG LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM 2025
  3. LONG-TERMINCENTIVE 2018-2020 - EXPIRED
  4. MALUS AND CLAWBACK
  1. DEVIATION OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY
  2. COMPLIANCE WITH REMUNERATION POLICY AND APPLICATION OF PERFORMANCE CRITERIA

27 REMUNERATION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

2

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

"This past year has confirmed one key tenet we have always embraced, the only constant is change." (CEO Anas Abuzaakouk)

€ 509 million

Net profit*

€318.3 million reported

€ 5.81

Earnings per share* € 3.64 reported

18.6%

RoTCE*

11.6% reported

35.9%

CIR

€ 100 million

ECL management overlay versus € 61 million at year-end 2021

*Adjusted for the write-off of City of Linz receivable

CHANGED MARKET

ENVIRONMENT

Geopolitical conflict Energy price volatility Inflation in EU of 10%

ECB exiting negative interest rates

3-month Euribor widening by 270bps

Euro at-or-below parity with the US Dollar

CAPITAL DISTRIBUTIONS

€ 267 million

dividend distributed in 2022

€ 325 million

share buyback with 6.6 million shares cancelled

€ 305 million

dividend to be proposed to AGM in 2023

All 2022 targets achieved

2025 financial targets accelerated to 2023

9% core revenue growth

€ 1,330 million versus € 1,220 million in 2021

2% net cost-out

€ 475 million versus € 485 million in 2021

~20bps underlying risk cost ratio

(19bps excluding City of Linz write-off , ECL management overlay)

>€ 675 million profit before tax

€ 681 million versus € 600 million in 2021

> 17% RoTCE

18.6% (adjusted) versus 16.1% in 2021

< 38% CIR

35.9% versus 39.5% in 2021

> € 825 million profit before tax

versus € 681 million in 2022

> € 7.50 earnings per share

versus € 5.81 in 2022

> € 4.10 dividend per share

versus € 3.70 in 2022

Higher return targets 2023 & beyond

> 20% RoTCE

versus 18.6% (adjusted) in 2022

< 34% CIR

versus 35.9% in 2022

INTRODUCTION

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

This past year has confirmed one key tenet we have always embraced, the only constant is change. The year 2022 was the year of the unexpected. Our Investor Day in September 2021 feels like a century ago. This seems even crazier given the fact that 2020 and 2021 were dominated by the COVID pandemic. We started 2022 ready to embrace a post-COVID world and were expecting a return to normalcy. However, what we witnessed was anything but normal. Inflation in the EU hit a four-decade high of 10%, 3-month Euribor widened by 270 basis points from -57 basis points to 213 basis points, Russia invaded Ukraine triggering an energy crisis across Europe, the Euro was at-or-below parity with the US dollar for significant parts of the year, the repricing of risk with widening of investment grade corporate and financial credit spreads, and the ECB exiting negative interest rates after eight years and set on a course for quantitative tightening going into 2023. The lesson is we must be ready to adapt to whatever comes our way. Having an ability to adapt, whatever comes your way, is important for any company and a hallmark of BAWAG Group. Plans are important, having the ability to pivot and execute is far more important. This flexibility has been cultivated over the past decade. Our management team is experienced, tested and prepared for whatever may come our way. Across our senior leadership team, we repeatedly stress flexible thinking, patience, conservatism, and a bias towards execution focusing on the things that we can control.

Despite headwinds building up, volatile capital markets and a slowdown in the second half of the year, 2022 was another record year for the Group in which we exceeded all our targets. On an adjusted basis (excluding the City of Linz legal case) we delivered net profit of € 509 million, EPS of € 5.81, a return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) of 18.6% and a cost- income ratio (CIR) of 35.9%. On a non-adjusted basis, this equaled net profit of € 318 million, EPS of € 3.64, an RoTCE of 11.6%, and a CIR of 35.9%.

We also distributed € 592 million of capital in the form of € 267 million dividends (€ 3.00 per share) and completed a

  • 325 million share buyback during 2022, reducing our number of shares by 7%, which now stand at 82.5 million shares. We ended the year with a CET1 ratio of 13.5% (post dividend accrual of € 305 million) and excess capital of € 261 million versus our CET1 target of 12.25% with a management overlay provision of € 100 million to address any macro uncertainty. We are purposely maintaining dry powder for organic opportunities and potential M&A in the coming quarters. If specific opportunities do not materialize, any potential buyback in 2023 will be under 100 basis points of CET1% as we remain prudent and conservative.

Our foundation is as strong as ever. I truly believe this is born from our unique culture. One that captures the best parts of our legacy as a trade union bank focused on serving local communities infused with a culture of accountability, meritocracy, empathy, and inclusion. Today, our team members span 53 different nationalities operating across 7 markets, with Austria as our foundation. We pride ourselves on promoting the best-and-brightest, being entrepreneurial, challenging the status quo and looking to improve ourselves and our business. We do not shy away from change, knowing that this is the only constant.

I feel blessed to be part of a company with dedicated, hardworking, and committed team members that care for one another and work as one team. I, and my colleagues on the senior leadership team, are incredibly thankful for the support from all stakeholders. I want to thank our customers for placing their trust in us, our shareholders for their continued support and our team members for their commitment and execution. We have an amazing team and resilient business that will deliver results across all cycles allowing us to consistently support our customers, local communities, team members and shareholders.

Best,

Anas

4

COMPENSATION-RELATED DEVELOPMENTS SINCE PUBLISHMENT OF LAST REMUNERATION REPORT

Vote at the AGM 2022

Last year's vote on approval of the remuneration report received 32% support from shareholders. The Management Board as well as the Supervisory Board recognize how this level of support indicates broad shareholder dissatisfaction with the remuneration disclosed for 2021. As such, we have dedicated considerable time and focus during the past year reviewing our remuneration design, appropriateness of pay levels, and have engaged with both shareholders and third-party compensation consulting firms to gather feedback and find opportunities to improve.

Investor Outreach

After a thorough review of the remuneration policy, a comprehensive outreach program to our investor base has been launched. In early 2023, we engaged with approximately 30 shareholders. We specifically sought feedback from shareholders on our executive remuneration program to consider ways to further evolve our program. Our Supervisory Board was directly involved in these conversations with our Chairperson and our Deputy Chairperson personally participating in these meetings with shareholders. From these calls, we gathered multiple perspectives on which aspects of the program shareholders found dissatisfying, as well as elements that shareholders wish to maintain. From those conversations, we highlight the most salient topics and actions which we have taken to address these topics:

Topic

Description

BAWAG's Response

Enhancement of disclosure

Certain sections of last year's

Our aim is to provide a level of

Remuneration Report did not meet

transparency which allows

shareholders' expectations in terms of

shareholders to review and

disclosure.

understand our remuneration design

and to form a well-informed opinion

on our remuneration design.

Please see section "Enhancement of

disclosure in the Remuneration

Report" in this chapter for further

details.

Peer group / benchmarking

Absence of disclosure regarding the

We added a dedicated section on

peer group(s) relevant for

market analysis which entails

remuneration-related topics and how

disclosure of the peers and the

this peer group(s) is/are used for

methodology pursuant to which this

benchmarking purposes.

peer group was derived. We also

added context regarding how our

Nomination and Remuneration

Committee considers market data,

which is one of numerous factors

involved in the remuneration process.

Please see section "Assessment of

Management Board Remuneration

(Market Analysis)" in this chapter for

further details.

5

Disclaimer

BAWAG Group AG published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
