BAWAG : June 09, 2021 - BAWAG Group announces additions to Management and Supervisory Board

VIENNA, June 9, 2021

BAWAG GROUP ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD

VIENNA, June 9, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of BAWAG Group has decided to appoint Guido Jestädt, currently General Counsel, to the Management Board in the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer, effective as of July 1, 2021. Guido joined BAWAG in 2012 and has held multiple leadership positions over the past decade. In his new role, Guido will be responsible for all legal, compliance, and regulatory affairs across the group.

The Supervisory Board has also nominated Gerrit Schneider and Tamara Kapeller to join the Supervisory Board. Gerrit Schneider brings a wealth of international corporate experience having worked with General Electric for over two decades as well as currently serving as Co-CEO and CFO role of Bogner, a luxury sports fashion company based in Germany. Tamara Kapeller currently holds the role of Chief Human Resources and ESG Officer at BAWAG Group. Tamara joined the company in 2008 as senior legal counsel and has spent the last 13 years heading various divisions across the company. Both Gerrit and Tamara are female Austrian citizens. Their appointments will further add to the diversity of the Supervisory Board in terms of age, nationality, gender, professional background, and industry knowledge. Both appointments will be presented to be resolved upon in the next Annual General Meeting.

"My Supervisory Board colleagues and I are proud to announce that we've appointed Guido to serve on the Management Board in the role of Chief Administrative Officer. Given the growth of our company and our expanding footprint across multiple jurisdictions, we wanted to ensure we maintain a top-flight legal, regulatory and compliance culture across the group. I'm also excited about the nominations of two additional Supervisory Board members. Both Gerrit and Tamara will bring unique skills and a diversity of views and experiences to our Supervisory Board as we look to the future. We've also decided to establish a newly formed ESG committee at the Supervisory Board level, which will work closely with the Management Board to ensure we continue to drive responsible, sustainable and profitable growth in the years ahead," commented Chairman of the Supervisory Board Egbert Fleischer.

"I'd like to congratulate Guido on his appointment to the Management Board. Guido has been a critical team member in the transformation of the group over the past decade having co-led BAWAG's IPO, spearheaded the simplification of our group structure, served as General Counsel on the Extended Management Board the past 3 years and assumed various leadership roles across our German businesses. He'll be a real asset to the Management Board and will play a critical role in supporting the growth of the company in the many years ahead. Additionally, I look forward to having the chance to work with both Gerrit and Tamara once their appointments are formally resolved upon by the AGM. They will bring a wealth of experience to the company, diversity of perspective, and will allow us to further sharpen our ESG focus", commented Chief Executive Officer Anas Abuzaakouk.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving 2.3 million retail, small business, corporate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands and other developed markets. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Delivering simple, transparent, and reliable financial products and services that address our customers' needs is our strategy across the Group.

BAWAG Group's Investor Relations website https://www.bawaggroup.com/ircontains further information, including financial and other information for investors.

