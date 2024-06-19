News-Service of the pressetext news agency
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
BAWAG Group AG: Release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG
Vienna (pta027/18.06.2024/20:15 UTC+2) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer
BAWAG Group AG, Wiedner Gürtel 11, 1100 Wien, Austria
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition / disposal of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)
- Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)
- Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
13.06.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold was 4,5 crossed / reached
% of voting rights through total of
total number of
instruments (total of 7.b.1
both in %
voting rights of
+ 7.b.2)
(7.a. + 7.b.)
issuer
0,47
4,97
78,600,000
Position of previous
4,53
0,48
5,01
notification
7. Notified details of the resulting situation 7.A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN code
absolute direct (Sec
absolute indirect (Sec
in % direct (Sec 130
in % indirect (Sec 133
130 BörseG 2018)
133 BörseG 2018)
BörseG 2018)
BörseG 2018)
AT0000BAWAG2 0
3,538,359
0.00
4.50
Total:
3,538,359
4.5
7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
type of
Maturity /
Exercise or conversion
Voting Rights
Voting Rights in
instrument
Expiration
period
Absolute
%
Total:
0
0
7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
type of
Maturity /
Exercise or
Cash or physical
Voting Rights
Voting Rights
instrument
Expiration
conversion period
transaction
Absolute
in %
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
369815
0.47
Total:
369,815
0.47
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other instruments
Total of
No. Name
controlled by
directly (%)
held directly (%)
both (%)
No.
1
BlackRock, Inc.
n/a
n/a
n/a
2
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
1
n/a
n/a
n/a
3
BlackRock Financial Management,
2
n/a
n/a
n/a
Inc.
4
BlackRock International Holdings,
3
n/a
n/a
n/a
Inc.
5
BR Jersey International Holdings
4
n/a
n/a
n/a
L.P.
6
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty.
5
n/a
n/a
n/a
Ltd.
7
BlackRock Investment
6
n/a
n/a
n/a
Management (Australia) Limited
8
Trident Merger, LLC
1
n/a
n/a
n/a
9
BlackRock Investment
8
n/a
n/a
n/a
Management, LLC
10
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco
5
n/a
n/a
n/a
Pte. Ltd.
11
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
10
n/a
n/a
n/a
12
BlackRock Asset Management
11
n/a
n/a
n/a
North Asia Limited
13
BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.
11
n/a
n/a
n/a
14
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
13
n/a
n/a
n/a
15
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
14
n/a
n/a
n/a
16
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
10
n/a
n/a
n/a
17
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
5
n/a
n/a
n/a
18
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
17
n/a
n/a
n/a
19
BlackRock Cayman West Bay
18
n/a
n/a
n/a
Finco Limited
20
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV
19
n/a
n/a
n/a
Limited
21
BlackRock Group Limited
20
n/a
n/a
n/a
22
BlackRock Finance Europe
21
n/a
n/a
n/a
Limited
23
BlackRock Investment
22
n/a
n/a
n/a
Management (UK) Limited
24
BlackRock International Limited
21
n/a
n/a
n/a
25
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
22
n/a
n/a
n/a
26
BlackRock Asset Management
25
n/a
n/a
n/a
Deutschland AG
27
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
22
n/a
n/a
n/a
28
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
3
n/a
n/a
n/a
29
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
28
n/a
n/a
n/a
30
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
4
n/a
n/a
n/a
31
BlackRock Asset Management
30
n/a
n/a
n/a
Canada Limited
32
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
3
n/a
n/a
n/a
33
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
32
n/a
n/a
n/a
34
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc
33
n/a
n/a
n/a
35
BlackRock Fund Advisors
34
n/a
n/a
n/a
36
BlackRock Institutional Trust
34
n/a
n/a
n/a
Company, National Association
37
Amethyst Intermediate LLC
9
n/a
n/a
n/a
38
Aperio Holdings LLC
37
n/a
n/a
n/a
39
Aperio Group, LLC
38
n/a
n/a
n/a
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting:
Voting rights after general meeting:
10. Other useful information
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%
Emitter:
BAWAG Group AG
Wiedner Gürtel 11
1100 Wien
Austria
Contact Person:
BAWAG Group Investor Relations
Phone:
+43 (0)59905-34444
E-Mail:
investor.relations@bawaggroup.com
Website:
www.bawaggroup.com
ISIN(s):
AT0000BAWAG2 (Share)
Stock Exchange(s):
Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade)
