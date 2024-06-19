7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

7. Notified details of the resulting situation 7.A: Voting rights attached to shares

both in %

% of voting rights through total of

date on which threshold was 4,5 crossed / reached

Resulting situation on the

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)

Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)

City and country of registered office: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

Vienna (pta027/18.06.2024/20:15 UTC+2) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

BAWAG Group AG: Release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

No. Name

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

29 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 28 n/a n/a n/a 30 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 4 n/a n/a n/a 31 BlackRock Asset Management 30 n/a n/a n/a Canada Limited 32 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3 n/a n/a n/a 33 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 32 n/a n/a n/a 34 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc 33 n/a n/a n/a 35 BlackRock Fund Advisors 34 n/a n/a n/a 36 BlackRock Institutional Trust 34 n/a n/a n/a Company, National Association 37 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 9 n/a n/a n/a 38 Aperio Holdings LLC 37 n/a n/a n/a 39 Aperio Group, LLC 38 n/a n/a n/a

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting:

Voting rights after general meeting:

10. Other useful information

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%

Emitter: BAWAG Group AG Wiedner Gürtel 11 1100 Wien Austria Contact Person: BAWAG Group Investor Relations Phone: +43 (0)59905-34444 E-Mail: investor.relations@bawaggroup.com Website: www.bawaggroup.com ISIN(s): AT0000BAWAG2 (Share) Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade)

