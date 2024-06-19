News-Service of the pressetext news agency

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

BAWAG Group AG: Release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta027/18.06.2024/20:15 UTC+2) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer

BAWAG Group AG, Wiedner Gürtel 11, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition / disposal of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

  1. Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)
  2. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13.06.2024

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold was 4,5 crossed / reached

% of voting rights through total of

total number of

instruments (total of 7.b.1

both in %

voting rights of

+ 7.b.2)

(7.a. + 7.b.)

issuer

0,47

4,97

78,600,000

Position of previous

4,53

0,48

5,01

notification

7. Notified details of the resulting situation 7.A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code

absolute direct (Sec

absolute indirect (Sec

in % direct (Sec 130

in % indirect (Sec 133

130 BörseG 2018)

133 BörseG 2018)

BörseG 2018)

BörseG 2018)

AT0000BAWAG2 0

3,538,359

0.00

4.50

Total:

3,538,359

4.5

7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

type of

Maturity /

Exercise or conversion

Voting Rights

Voting Rights in

instrument

Expiration

period

Absolute

%

Total:

0

0

7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

type of

Maturity /

Exercise or

Cash or physical

Voting Rights

Voting Rights

instrument

Expiration

conversion period

transaction

Absolute

in %

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

369815

0.47

Total:

369,815

0.47

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other instruments

Total of

No. Name

controlled by

directly (%)

held directly (%)

both (%)

No.

1

BlackRock, Inc.

n/a

n/a

n/a

2

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

1

n/a

n/a

n/a

3

BlackRock Financial Management,

2

n/a

n/a

n/a

Inc.

4

BlackRock International Holdings,

3

n/a

n/a

n/a

Inc.

5

BR Jersey International Holdings

4

n/a

n/a

n/a

L.P.

6

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty.

5

n/a

n/a

n/a

Ltd.

7

BlackRock Investment

6

n/a

n/a

n/a

Management (Australia) Limited

8

Trident Merger, LLC

1

n/a

n/a

n/a

9

BlackRock Investment

8

n/a

n/a

n/a

Management, LLC

10

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco

5

n/a

n/a

n/a

Pte. Ltd.

11

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

10

n/a

n/a

n/a

12

BlackRock Asset Management

11

n/a

n/a

n/a

North Asia Limited

13

BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.

11

n/a

n/a

n/a

14

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

13

n/a

n/a

n/a

15

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

14

n/a

n/a

n/a

16

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

10

n/a

n/a

n/a

17

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

5

n/a

n/a

n/a

18

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

17

n/a

n/a

n/a

19

BlackRock Cayman West Bay

18

n/a

n/a

n/a

Finco Limited

20

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV

19

n/a

n/a

n/a

Limited

21

BlackRock Group Limited

20

n/a

n/a

n/a

22

BlackRock Finance Europe

21

n/a

n/a

n/a

Limited

23

BlackRock Investment

22

n/a

n/a

n/a

Management (UK) Limited

24

BlackRock International Limited

21

n/a

n/a

n/a

25

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

22

n/a

n/a

n/a

26

BlackRock Asset Management

25

n/a

n/a

n/a

Deutschland AG

27

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

22

n/a

n/a

n/a

28

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

3

n/a

n/a

n/a

29

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

28

n/a

n/a

n/a

30

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

4

n/a

n/a

n/a

31

BlackRock Asset Management

30

n/a

n/a

n/a

Canada Limited

32

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

3

n/a

n/a

n/a

33

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

32

n/a

n/a

n/a

34

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc

33

n/a

n/a

n/a

35

BlackRock Fund Advisors

34

n/a

n/a

n/a

36

BlackRock Institutional Trust

34

n/a

n/a

n/a

Company, National Association

37

Amethyst Intermediate LLC

9

n/a

n/a

n/a

38

Aperio Holdings LLC

37

n/a

n/a

n/a

39

Aperio Group, LLC

38

n/a

n/a

n/a

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting:

Voting rights after general meeting:

10. Other useful information

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%

Emitter:

BAWAG Group AG

Wiedner Gürtel 11

1100 Wien

Austria

Contact Person:

BAWAG Group Investor Relations

Phone:

+43 (0)59905-34444

E-Mail:

investor.relations@bawaggroup.com

Website:

www.bawaggroup.com

ISIN(s):

AT0000BAWAG2 (Share)

Stock Exchange(s):

Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade)

News transmitted by pressetext. The emitter is responsible for the content.

