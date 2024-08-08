News-Service of the pressetext news agency
Keywords: Unternehmen / Beteiligungsmeldung / BAWAG Group AG
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
BAWAG Group AG: Release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG
Vienna (pta050/08.08.2024/18:30 UTC+2) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer
BAWAG Group AG, Wiedner Gürtel 11, 1100 Wien, Austria
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Wellington Management Group LLP
City and country of registered office: Boston, United States of America (USA)
- Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)
- Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.08.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold was 5 crossed / reached
% of voting rights through total of
total number of
instruments (total of 7.b.1
both in %
voting rights of
+ 7.b.2)
(7.a. + 7.b.)
issuer
0
5
78,600,000
Position of previous
4,94
0,00
4,94
notification
7. Notified details of the resulting situation 7.A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN code
absolute direct (Sec
absolute indirect (Sec
in % direct (Sec 130
in % indirect (Sec 133
130 BörseG 2018)
133 BörseG 2018)
BörseG 2018)
BörseG 2018)
AT0000BAWAG2 0
3,930,342
0.00
5.00
Total:
3,930,342
5
7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
type of
Maturity /
Exercise or conversion
Voting Rights
Voting Rights in
instrument
Expiration
period
Absolute
%
Total:
0
0
7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
type of
Maturity /
Exercise or
Cash or physical
Voting Rights
Voting Rights
instrument
Expiration
conversion period
transaction
Absolute
in %
Total:
0
0
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
No. Name
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other instruments
Total of
controlled by No.
directly (%)
held directly (%)
both (%)
1
Wellington Management
n/a
n/a
n/a
Group LLP
2
Wellington Group Holdings
1
n/a
n/a
n/a
LLP
3
Wellington Investment
2
n/a
n/a
n/a
Advisors Holdings LLP
4
Wellington Management
3
n/a
n/a
n/a
Global Holdings, Ltd.
5
Wellington Management
4
0,59
0
0,59
Hong Kong Ltd
6
Wellington Management
4
0,84
0
0,84
International Limited
7
Wellington Management
4
0
0
0
Europe GmbH
8
Wellington Management
3
3,57
0
3,57
Company LLP
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting:
Voting rights after general meeting:
10. Other useful information
Emitter:
BAWAG Group AG
Wiedner Gürtel 11
1100 Wien
Austria
Contact Person:
BAWAG Group Investor Relations
Phone:
+43 (0)59905-34444
E-Mail:
investor.relations@bawaggroup.com
Website:
www.bawaggroup.com
ISIN(s):
AT0000BAWAG2 (Share)
Stock Exchange(s):
Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade)
News transmitted by pressetext. The emitter is responsible for the content.
