Keywords: Unternehmen / Beteiligungsmeldung / BAWAG Group AG

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

BAWAG Group AG: Release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta051/08.08.2024/18:30 UTC+2) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer

BAWAG Group AG, Wiedner Gürtel 11, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Wellington Management Group LLP

City and country of registered office: Boston, United States of America (USA)

  1. Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)
  2. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.08.2024

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold was 4,94 crossed / reached

% of voting rights through total of

total number of

instruments (total of 7.b.1

both in %

voting rights of

+ 7.b.2)

(7.a. + 7.b.)

issuer

0

4,94

78,600,000

Position of previous

5,19

0,00

5,19

notification

 

 

 

7. Notified details of the resulting situation 7.A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code

absolute direct (Sec

absolute indirect (Sec

in % direct (Sec 130

in % indirect (Sec 133

130 BörseG 2018)

133 BörseG 2018)

BörseG 2018)

BörseG 2018)

 

AT0000BAWAG2 0

3,885,311

0.00

4.94

Total:

 

3,885,311

 

4.94

7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

 

type of

Maturity /

Exercise or conversion

Voting Rights

Voting Rights in

instrument

Expiration

period

Absolute

%

 

 

Total:

0

0

7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

type of

Maturity /

Exercise or

Cash or physical

Voting Rights

Voting Rights

instrument

Expiration

conversion period

transaction

Absolute

in %

 

 

 

Total:

0

0

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other instruments

Total of

controlled by No.

directly (%)

held directly (%)

both (%)

 

 

1

Wellington Management

 

n/a

n/a

n/a

Group LLP

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Wellington Group Holdings

1

n/a

n/a

n/a

LLP

 

 

 

 

 

3

Wellington Investment

2

n/a

n/a

n/a

Advisors Holdings LLP

 

 

 

 

 

4

Wellington Management

3

n/a

n/a

n/a

Global Holdings, Ltd

 

 

 

 

 

5

Wellington Management

4

0,59

0

0,59

Hong Kong Ltd

 

 

 

 

 

6

Wellington Management

4

0,79

0

0,79

International Limited

 

 

 

 

 

7

Wellington Management

4

0

0

0

Europe GmbH

 

 

 

 

 

8

Wellington Management

3

3,56

0

3,56

Company LLP

 

 

 

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting:

Voting rights after general meeting:

10. Other useful information

Emitter:

BAWAG Group AG

 

Wiedner Gürtel 11

 

1100 Wien

 

Austria

Contact Person:

BAWAG Group Investor Relations

 

Phone:

+43 (0)59905-34444

 

E-Mail:

investor.relations@bawaggroup.com

 

Website:

www.bawaggroup.com

ISIN(s):

AT0000BAWAG2 (Share)

Stock Exchange(s):

Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade)

