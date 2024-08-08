BAWAG Group AG is one of the leading banking groups in Austria. Its activity is organized around 4 areas: - retail banking: sales of conventional and specialized banking products and services (consumer credit, home loans, leasing, insurance, etc.); - business banking; - financing and investment banking; - market banking; At the end of 2023, the group managed EUR 45.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 33.6 billion in current loans.