Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Baxter securities between May 25, 2022 and February 8, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 11, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 9, 2023, after making numerous statements assuring investors that it could operate successfully despite global challenges to its supply chain, Baxter revealed that it had not achieved control over its supply chain problems and that its earnings guidance had been unreliable for some time.

Following this news, Baxter shares fell $5.23 per share, or 11.5%, from $45.37 to close at $40.14 per share on February 9, 2023.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company’s projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Over the course of the Class Period, Baxter’s stock price declined by nearly 50%, eliminating billions of dollars in market capitalization.

