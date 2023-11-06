Additional key data presented at the congress indicates how HDx therapy enabled by Theranova dialyzer is helping advance “green” nephrology In total, Baxter supported 17 clinical presentations to advance scientific exchange at ASN: Kidney Week 2023

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in kidney care and vital organ support, announced today new data indicating Baxter’s Sharesource remote patient management (RPM) digital platform, when used with an automated peritoneal dialysis (PD) system, is associated with a 77% reduction in risk of PD technique failure. Technique failure can be due to several factors and results in PD patients being switched to in-center dialysis. Additional key data show HDx therapy enabled by Theranova dialyzer provides expanded hemodialysis therapy, which can help reduce annual water consumption by 27% and annual electricity usage by 17%, and associated costs, in comparison with online HDF (hemodiafiltration).

The highlighted data was presented at ASN: Kidney Week, November 2-5, in Philadelphia, Pa., from abstracts—“Role of Remote Monitoring in Automated Peritoneal Dialysis: Impact in SONG-PD (Standardized Outcomes in Nephrology-Peritoneal Dialysis) and Results from RPM-APD Multicenter Study” [#SA-PO654] and “Comparison of Utilities Consumption Between Different Modalities of In-Center Haemodialysis” [#TH-PO291]—and were part of 17 scientific exchanges supported by Baxter during the conference.

“These new data help us further understand the essential role digital capabilities play in helping kidney patients stay on home dialysis longer, and the potential to support more sustainable care options,” said Professor Peter Rutherford, MB BS, PhD., head of global medical affairs, Kidney Care, Baxter. “Supporting continued research on proven technologies helps the collective efforts of industry, healthcare providers and policymakers better understand how to make meaningful advances toward increasing access to and improvements in the care we provide.”

About Sharesource Data

Baxter’s Sharesource RPM platform is the first two-way, digital health solution that enables healthcare professionals to stay connected with their home dialysis patients. The new data presented at Kidney Week 2023 comes from a prospective observational multicenter cohort study that included 232 patients—176 were treated on APD with RPM, 56 were treated on APD without RPM—across 16 hospitals, over 12 months in Spain. In propensity matched patients, the use of Sharesource was associated with a 77% reduction in risk of technique failure (HR 0.23 95% CI 0.06-0.83, p = 0.024).

This evidence supplements earlier studies indicating Sharesource may reduce hospitalization rates by up to 39% and hospitalization days by up to 54%,1 and is associated with a significant increase in time patients stay on therapy, by 3.2 months over the first two years.2 The remote patient management platform—which currently supports more than 63,000 PD patients globally and has helped deliver more than 66 million treatments in 85 countries—allows healthcare providers to securely view their patients’ recently completed home dialysis-related treatment data that is automatically collected after each PD session. Healthcare professionals can then act on this information by remotely adjusting their patients’ home device settings without requiring them to make unplanned trips to the clinic.

About HDx Therapy Data

The Theranova dialyzer was designed to deliver HDx therapy, which filters a wider range of molecules from the blood than traditional hemodialysis (HD) filters by targeting efficient removal of large-middle molecules,3,4,5,6 allowing for filtration closer to that of the natural kidney.7,8 Many of these large-middle molecules have been linked to the development of inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and other comorbidities in dialysis patients.3,4,5,9

The new in-center HD utility consumption study modeled the water consumption and electricity usage of high flux HD, HDx therapy enabled by Theranova, and online HDF within a dialysis unit in Saudi Arabia caring for 120 patients per year in 30 dialysis beds, running two shifts per day. Water consumption per year with online HDF was 4.1 million liters, but consumption was 27% lower with the use of HDx therapy. Furthermore, data indicate HDx therapy demonstrated 17% lower electricity and associated costs. This important environmental benefit of HDx therapy enabled by Theranova dialyzer adds to the clinical benefits and ease of delivery of this therapy.

The new data is added to an already robust compendium of clinical evidence that indicates HDx therapy enabled by Theranova may reduce the total cost of care, primarily driven by potential reduction of cardiovascular events, infections, medication usage, all-cause hospitalizations, hospitalization rate and length of stay.10,11,12,13,14,15

