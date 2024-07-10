Making a Meaningful Difference
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
From the Chair,
Company Profile
Corporate Responsibility
2030 Corporate
Cross-Cutting
Appendix
President and CEO
Commitment
Responsibility Goals
Commitments
- From the Chair, President and CEO
- Company Profile
- Corporate Responsibility Commitment
- Performance Goals
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
- Corporate Responsibility Governance and Management
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Materiality
- 2030 Corporate
Responsibility Goals
11 Reach More Underserved Kidney Patients
- Consistently Improve Manufacturing Capabilities
- Achieve Carbon Neutrality for Direct Operations by 2040
- Implement Strategic Water Management Plans
- Advance Sustainable Procurement
- Implement Strategic Materials and Waste Management Plans
- Invest in Underserved Communities Globally
- Achieve Top Quartile Workplace Safety Performance
- Increase Representation of Women and Ethnic Minorities in Leadership Roles
16 Cross-Cutting Commitments
17 Ethics and Compliance
- Privacy and Data Protection
- Human Rights
18 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
19 Appendix
- About This Report
- Materiality Assessment Findings
- Policies and Standards
- Data Summary
- Value Chain Energy Usage and GHG Emissions
-
Facilities with ISO 14001, ISO 45001,
ISO 50001 and Green Building Certifications
- Additional Disclosures
- LRQA Independent Assurance Statement
- GRI Content Index
34 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Index
36 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Index
43 Endnotes
LRQA Group Limited (LRQA) verified Baxter's Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. See the related assurance statement. LRQA also assured the following sections of the report. See the related assurance statements in English and Spanish.
- Achieve Carbon Neutrality for Direct Operations by 2040
- Implement Strategic Water Management Plans
- Advance Sustainable Procurement
- Implement Strategic Materials and Waste Management Plans
- Achieve Top Quartile Workplace Safety Performance
- Protecting Human Rights in Our Supply Chain subsection of Human Rights
- Supplier Diversity subsection of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
-
Related material in the Appendix:
Data Summary; Value Chain Energy Usage and GHG Emissions; Facilities with ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001 and Green Building Certifications; Additional Disclosures
Select financial data included in the Data Summary is taken from the audited consolidated financial statements contained in the Baxter International Inc. 2023 Annual Report on Form10-K. These financial statements are audited by Baxter's independent registered public accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
From the Chair, President and CEO
Baxter's Mission to Save and Sustain Lives encompasses far more than our broad portfolio of healthcare products: it reflects our abiding commitment to make a meaningful difference across the communities where we live, work and serve more than 350 million patients each year.
This passion has been fundamental to our corporate character since our founding nearly a century ago. Most recently it has been brought to life through our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment,
a decade-spanning framework launched in 2021 focused on creating lasting environmental, social and economic value across three critical pillars: Empower Our Patients, Protect Our Planet, and Champion Our People and Communities. We consistently measure and evaluate our performance, identify opportunities to drive even greater impact and communicate our progress through this important publication-our annual Corporate Responsibility Report.
Each of our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Goals is advanced through clearly stated initiatives, financial support and governance measures, to help ensure progress and accountability. In 2023, we made further progress in this journey, and you can find many noteworthy highlights in the pages that follow. To spotlight just a few, Baxter:
- Completed 150 energy-conservation projects in 2023, which are estimated to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 21,100 metric tons carbon dioxide equivalent per year beginning in 2024-nearly double the GHG emissions reduction achieved with energy projects completed in 2022
- Published our first report against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework
- Announced a partnership with UNICEF and a $2.5 million commitment through the Baxter International Foundation to improve climate- smart access to safe drinking water and sanitation in water-challenged regions of Egypt
- Invested nearly $4.5 million in multiyear programs through Baxter and the Baxter International Foundation to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States as well as scholarships for ethnically diverse students pursuing healthcare careers in Ireland
- Continued to achieve top quartile workplace safety performance, as measured by total recordable incident rate
In 2023, Baxter also advanced a broad slate of strategic transformation initiatives designed to strengthen our business and promote even greater impact for our wide-ranging stakeholder base. We implemented a new global operating model to streamline and simplify our business structure into four global segments, divested our BioPharma Solutions business and prepared for the planned separation of our Kidney Care segment, currently expected to occur in the second half of 2024. The goal of these and related initiatives is to get closer to our customers, accelerate innovation and better position Baxter to make a sustained impact for the many stakeholder communities that depend on us.
As our corporate profile evolves (including after completion of the proposed Kidney Care separation), we will continue to ensure that our long-range corporate responsibility goals align with our opportunities, business and trajectory. As always, the Baxter team remains strongly committed to doing business the right way while working to address key priorities that affect our patients, customers, employees, communities and other stakeholders. I salute our Baxter employees around the world-a team approximately 60,000 strong-whose dedication powers our performance as a corporate responsibility leader.
JOSÉ (JOE) E. ALMEIDA
Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
Company Profile
Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter's broad portfolio of essential healthcare products, therapies and digital health solutionsused across the care continuum. Everything we do converges at the critical intersection where products that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare professionals and caregivers who make
it all happen. Throughout the companyʼs history, we have demonstrated a commitment to research and development (R&D), and we have a rich history of firsts, from the first commercially manufactured intravenous (IV) solutions to the first portable kidney dialysis machine, among others.
Our broad portfolio helps us to meet the needs of health systems, clinicians and patients as we work to better understand their diverse and critical needs. Our portfolio includes sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, acute and chronic dialysis therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices. Baxter is currently targeting separating the Kidney Care business, which includes our acute and chronic dialysis therapies, in the second half of 2024.
Our Mission is to Save and Sustain Lives. To achieve this, we aim to transform healthcare with a customer focus to help to improve patient outcomes, enhance workflow efficiency and enable cost-effective care.
Our approach to corporate responsibility supports Baxterʼs goals to achieve top quartile results relative to industry peers and other comparators across four dimensions:
Patient safety
Best place
and Quality
to work
Growth through
Industry-leading
innovation
performance
COMPANY OVERVIEW, 2023*
REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY, 2023*
Corporate headquarters: Deerfield, Illinois, United States
Medical Products
& Therapies
~60,000
350
million+
$4.0B
$1.1B
employees
patients reached per year
Infusion Therapies
Advanced Surgery
R&D
& Technologies
centers
Healthcare Systems
in Belgium, China, Germany,
manufacturing
& Technologies
India, Italy, Japan, Sweden
~60 sites in
and the United States
20
+ countries
available in
$1.8B
$1.2B
Products
$40million+
Care & Connectivity
Front Line Care
+
100
in charitable giving
Solutions
countries
* As of Dec. 31, 2023.
Pharmaceuticals
REVENUE BY SEGMENT (CONTINUING OPERATIONS), 2023*
30%
34%
$1.3B
$0.9B
Kidney Care
$14.8B
Medical
Injectables & Anesthesia
Drug Compounding
Products &
Therapies
15%
Total revenue
Kidney Care
20%
Pharmaceuticals
Systems &
$3.7B
$0.8B
Healthcare
Technologies
Chronic Therapies**
Acute Therapies**
* As of Dec. 31, 2023. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
Learn more about our financial performance in the
* As of Dec. 31, 2023.
** As previously publicly announced, Baxter intends to separate
Baxter 2023 Annual Report on Form10-K.
the companyʼs Kidney Care business and is currently targeting to
complete the proposed separation in the second half of 2024.
INNOVATION
We are advancing innovation to improve care outcomes and address the needs of patients, caregivers and customers.
In 2023, Baxter invested more than $650 million in R&D. Our robust product pipeline is designed to help clinicians be more efficient and effective as they treat patients across multiple care settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, kidney dialysis centers, physicians' offices and patients' homes under physician supervision. Within connected care, we develop devices and software that can connect, communicate and/or analyze data to help transform healthcare. Within our core therapies, we leverage our deep history and experience to design products and solutions that help address patient and provider needs.
While proposed new product launches are subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals and clearances, we continue to prepare to introduce innovations to help improve care for patients around the world. These include digital health and connected care solutions for the hospital and home, a next-generationairway-clearance therapy, a platform for intelligent alarms, expansion
of an infusion pump platform to additional markets, developments in home dialysis technology, surgical devices, generic injectables, drug-delivery offerings, complex pharmaceutical formulations and more.
Innovation is also essential to driving progress toward our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment and Goals. For instance, using advanced technologies, we work to consistently enhance the safety and quality of our products. By transitioning toward a more circular approach to making and delivering products, we strive to meet rapidly evolving market demands, reduce waste and maximize materials value throughout the product life cycle. These examples and many others are included throughout this report.
Corporate Responsibility Commitment
Baxterʼs Mission to Save and Sustain Lives extends beyond the products, therapies and services we offer. We are driven by the possibility of making a meaningful difference in the world- not just today, but for generations to come. Our approach to corporate responsibility is grounded in creating a more sustainable and responsible business model with innovations in healthcare at the core.
We remain focused on our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment and Goals, which strive to create comprehensive and lasting value through our three pillars: Empower Our Patients, Protect Our Planet, and Champion Our People and Communities. These pillars are bolstered by strong governance and cross-cutting commitments to responsible practices across our business.
With more than 30 years of reporting on our environmental performance, we have consistently broadened and enhanced our reporting on the corporate responsibility topics that are priorities for Baxter and our stakeholders. For example, since 2019, we have published an annual Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index in alignment with the Medical Equipment & Supplies Sustainability Accounting Standard. In December 2023, we issued our inaugural report against the framework established by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as a stand-alone and subsequently published supplement to our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. Baxter's current TCFD Index is included in the Appendix of this report. Disclosing a broad range of corporate responsibility metrics enables stakeholders to better assess our programs and performance.
Performance Goals
Our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment features 10 goals for prioritized action, which we disclose progress toward in this report. Setting goals across a broad range of topics demonstrates our commitment, reinforces accountability and helps to drive ongoing improvement. In connection with the proposed separation of Baxterʼs Kidney Care business, we will assess our commitment and goals and adjust them as needed and if appropriate.
United Nations
Sustainable
Development Goals
We are proud to affirm our support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and 2030 Agenda-a global blueprint for achieving a more sustainable future. While our business and corporate responsibility initiatives align with certain of the UN SDGs, we focus especially on the following:
GOAL 3:
GOAL 6:
GOAL 12:
Good
Clean
Responsible
Health and
Water and
Consumption
Well-Being
Sanitation
and Production
BAXTER CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY PILLARS AND CROSS-CUTTING COMMITMENTS
PHOTO: Children celebrating the setup of water connections. Egypt, January 2022. CREDIT: UNICEF/UN0639396/Ahmed Emad
Corporate
Responsibility
Governance and
Management
Corporate responsibility matters receive strategic guidance and oversight at the highest levels of the company. This includes:
• Baxter's Chair, President and Chief Executive
Officer (CEO)
• Many of Baxter's CEO's direct reports and other
functional leaders
• The Board of Directors (Board)
• The Board's Compensation and Human Capital
GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT OF CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY AT BAXTER
Board of Directors
Quality and Regulatory
Nominating, Corporate Governance
Compensation and Human
Compliance Committee
and Public Policy Committee
Capital Committee
Corporate Responsibility Steering Committee
Chair, President and CEO
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
EVP and General Counsel
EVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer
EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer
EVP and Group President, Pharmaceuticals
EVP and Group President, Medical Products and Therapies
EVP and Group President, Healthcare Systems and Technologies
EVP and Group President, Kidney Care
SVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller
SVP, Chief Quality Officer
SVP, Chief Investor Relations Officer
SVP, Chief Information Officer
SVP, Global Communications
SVP and Corporate Secretary
VP, Finance, Financial Planning and Analysis
VP, Audit
Co-Chairs of Corporate Responsibility Council
VP, Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability
VP, Corporate Responsibility and Global Philanthropy
Corporate Responsibility Council Members and 2030 Goal Leaders
Corporate Responsibility Working Group
Committee (CHC Committee); Nominating,
Corporate Governance and Public Policy Committee
(NCGPP Committee); and Quality and Regulatory
Compliance Committee (QRC Committee)
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OVERSIGHT
Baxter's Board of Directorsplays a critical role in corporate responsibility oversight. The full Board is updated at least annually on corporate responsibility matters, including our goals and industry trends. The QRC Committeeand NCGPP Committeeshare oversight for corporate-responsibility-related matters, and, beginning in February 2023, the CHC Committeeassumed responsibility for certain human capital management matters. The QRC Committee oversees issues related to environmental, health and employee safety, sustainability, and quality and regulatory compliance matters. The NCGPP Committee oversees other aspects of Baxterʼs corporate responsibility, including charitable contributions, public policy, access to healthcare and other social and governance matters. The CHC Committee oversees succession planning for key members of management (other than the Chair, President and CEO), leadership development and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY STEERING COMMITTEE
Our executive cross-functional Corporate Responsibility Steering Committee (Steering Committee) includes senior leaders throughout the organization, including executive officers; it provides direction and oversight to our corporate responsibility initiatives and advances our corporate responsibility strategy and culture. The Steering Committee meets or receives updates quarterly to monitor policies, action plans and strategies as well as other matters of significance to the company's reputation as a socially responsible organization, and also provides guidance to Baxter's Corporate Responsibility Council.
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY COUNCIL
Baxter's Corporate Responsibility Council is composed of cross-functional leaders and representatives, and meets throughout the year to:
- Track progress toward our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment and Goals and deliver regular updates to the Steering Committee and an annual update to our Board of Directors-helping to promote high standards of accountability
- Solicit and review stakeholder input on Baxter's corporate responsibility programs, priorities, goals and disclosures, as well as broader industry trends
- Periodically lead Baxterʼs "materiality assessments"1 to help validate the direction and focus of our corporate responsibility programs
SENIOR LEADER ACCOUNTABILITY
To drive further accountability, the individual performance assessment under the Annual Incentive Plan for our Operating Committee-which includes all of the CEOʼs direct reports-is based, in part, on Baxter's performance against preestablished measures for certain strategic priorities, including those related to corporate responsibility. For example, the strategic priorities in 2023 included:
- Patient safety and quality, including product safety and quality systems
- Best place to work, including diversity in the workforce, culture and talent
- Environmental, health and safety measures
- Growth through innovation, including Baxterʼs ongoing digital transformation and innovative ecosystem
Executive leaders are also assigned to each of our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Goals to help promote the accountability of cross-functional teams responsible for achieving the goals. Learn more.
PHOTO CREDIT: Habitat for Humanity Lake County
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE RESOURCES
Visit Baxter's websitefor information and links related to our corporate governance practices, including:
- Corporate Governance Guidelines
- Board of Directors, Committees and Committee Charters
- Code of Conduct
- Securities Trading Policy
Our website also includes links to additional standards and policies for our employees and suppliers that help us drive a culture of integrity and ethical behavior.
Stakeholder
Engagement
Baxter collaborates with a broad range of stakeholders- including communities, customers, employees, healthcare providers, industry associations, investors, nongovernmental organizations, patients and patient advocacy groups, payers, regulators/policymakers and suppliers-to understand their perspectives and inform how we address our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment and Goals as well as our cross-cutting commitments. We routinely engage with our primary stakeholder groups, including through professional membership associations, to assess the corporate responsibility topics that are most relevant to our business.
Materiality2
To understand and prioritize topics that are important to the long-term sustainability of our business and most relevant to our stakeholders, we periodically conduct assessments that are commonly referred to as "materiality assessments." These analyses (which may differ from those conducted for financial statement or other disclosure purposes) inform our corporate responsibility strategy, commitment and goals. See a list of our material topics (as defined during our 2022 assessment) and their impacts across our value chain. For more information about the process we undertook and the key findings of that assessment, see page 8 of our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.
STOCKHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
As part of the company's corporate governance outreach program, members of Baxter's management team and members of the Board, including the company's Lead Independent Director, the Chair of the CHC Committee and the Chair of the NCGPP Committee, engage with investors on a range of topics.
Beginning in April 2023 and through early 2024, the company engaged in discussions with stockholders representing approximately 35% of the company's outstanding shares (calculated as of Dec. 31, 2023). Topics discussed included:
- Company strategy and performance (including the proposed separation of the Kidney Care business and the completed divestiture of the BioPharma Solutions business)
- The implementation of our simplified operating model
- Corporate governance matters (including Board composition, diversity and refreshment and the 2023 stockholder proposals)
- The Board's leadership structure
- Executive compensation (including the 2023 Say on Pay vote and related considerations)
- Corporate responsibility initiatives
Stockholder feedback is a consideration in Board discussions and was shared with the full Board and relevant committees.
2030 Corporate Responsibility Goals
Our 10 goals prioritize action on the environmental, social and governance topics that matter most to our stakeholders.
2030 Corporate Responsibility Goals
The base year for these goals is 2020 and the target achievement year is 2030, unless stated otherwise. In connection with the proposed separation of Baxterʼs Kidney Care business, we will assess our commitment and goals and adjust them as needed and if appropriate.
PILLARS
GOALS
PERFORMANCE
EMPOWER
OUR PATIENTS
Reach More Underserved
Double the number of patients reached in underserved markets*
As of the end of 2023, we were helping to care for approximately 185,000 patients in underserved markets
through our peritoneal dialysis (PD) portfolio.
Kidney Patients
*Countries outside of the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, Korea, Australia
through our PD portfolio, 6.6% fewer than our baseline. Learn more.
and New Zealand (198,000 patients in base year 2020).
Consistently Improve
Achieve a 10% year-over-year improvement in manufacturing process
In 2023, we achieved a 9% improvement** compared with 2022 for our priority area of reducing the rate of
capability for prioritized products.*
leaks for sterilized solutions and sets. Learn more.
Manufacturing Capabilities
*As measured by the year-over-year decrease in defect rate until each product's process
**Based on the 37 sites fully active in the program during the reporting period.
capability goal is met.
PROTECT
OUR PLANET
Achieve Carbon Neutrality
Achieve carbon neutrality for our direct operations by 2040 and
In 2023, we reduced absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 4.1% compared with 2022 and 4.6% compared
with our base year 2020. We estimate that the energy-conservation projects we completed during the year
reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 25%
for Direct Operations by 2040
as part of our Climate Action Roadmap will reduce GHG emissions by approximately 21,100 metric tons carbon
by 2030, aligned with a well-below 2⁰ Celsius science-based target.
dioxide equivalent, nearly double the reduction we achieved with energy projects completed in 2022. Learn more.
Implement Strategic
Implement strategic water management plans at prioritized
In 2023, we achieved our milestone to use a risk-based approach to identify prioritized locations for strategic
water management plans. This included the completion of 17 water risk and resilience assessments during
manufacturing locations.*
Water Management Plans
*Identify prioritized locations using a risk-based approach by the end of 2023.
the year, in addition to assessments and surveys conducted in prior years. A total of 14 facilities will move
forward with water management plans. Learn more.
Integrate Baxter's sustainable procurement strategy across 90% of
In 2023, 53% of our suppliers, by spend, committed to Baxter's Ethics & Compliance Standards (through
affirmations made in underlying supplier contracts).** We also developed the Baxter Global Supplier
Advance Sustainable
our supplier spend.*
Standards Manual, to support conducting supplier corporate responsibility audits in the future. Learn more.
Procurement
*As measured by supplier commitment to Baxter's Ethics & Compliance Standards and
**The balance of supplier spend is governed by Baxter's purchase order terms and conditions, which help ensure suppliers comply with our
Baxter's completion of corporate responsibility audits within our supply base.
guidelines and all applicable laws.
Implement prioritized waste mitigation opportunities* in Baxter's
In 2023, we completed comprehensive waste assessments at three manufacturing sites and began a circular
Implement Strategic Materials
economy** pilot at two sites. We also continued to mitigate waste through process efficiency, waste reduction
integrated supply chain, from procurement to distribution.
and Waste Management Plans
at the source, reuse, recovery, recycling and landfill diversion. Learn more.
*Identify prioritized waste generation sources by the end of 2024.
**Circular economy is a model of keeping materials in circulation and avoiding waste.
CHAMPION OUR
Invest in Underserved
Invest $275 million in underserved communities through strategic
In 2023, Baxter and the Foundation invested more than $40 million in underserved communities through
partnerships and product donations from Baxter and the Baxter
strategic partnerships and product donations. Since the beginning of 2021, we have invested more than
Communities Globally
International Foundation (the Foundation).
$143 million. Learn more.
Achieve Top Quartile Workplace
Achieve top quartile workplace safety performance annually in total
In 2023, Baxterʼs total recordable incident rate ranked in the top quartile, achieving our goal for the year.**
recordable incident rate.*
Learn more.
Safety Performance
*Among global companies across industries as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
**Compared with 2022 top quartile data, which was the most recent data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Jan. 1, 2023
(the beginning of the reporting period).
PEOPLE AND
COMMUNITIES
Increase Representation
of Women and Ethnic
Minorities in
Leadership Roles
Through hiring, promotion and retention, aspire to increase representation
As of Dec. 31, 2023, 37% of people in leadership roles at Baxter globally were women, up from 35% in 2022.
of women in leadership roles globally to 40%.*
*Assuming labor market conditions continue to support the goal. Leadership role is defined
Learn more.
as director and above.
Through hiring, promotion and retention, aspire to increase representation
As of Dec. 31, 2023, 23% of people in leadership roles at Baxter in the United States were ethnic minorities,
of ethnic minorities in leadership roles in the United States to 25%.*
*Assuming labor market conditions continue to support the goal. Leadership role is defined
up from 22% in 2022. Learn more.
as director and above.
Our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Goals support Baxterʼs top quartile goals, which include:
Patient safety
Growth through
Best place
Industry-leading
and Quality
innovation
to work
performance
