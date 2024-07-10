Corporate Responsibility Commitment

Baxterʼs Mission to Save and Sustain Lives extends beyond the products, therapies and services we offer. We are driven by the possibility of making a meaningful difference in the world- not just today, but for generations to come. Our approach to corporate responsibility is grounded in creating a more sustainable and responsible business model with innovations in healthcare at the core.

We remain focused on our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment and Goals, which strive to create comprehensive and lasting value through our three pillars: Empower Our Patients, Protect Our Planet, and Champion Our People and Communities. These pillars are bolstered by strong governance and cross-cutting commitments to responsible practices across our business.

With more than 30 years of reporting on our environmental performance, we have consistently broadened and enhanced our reporting on the corporate responsibility topics that are priorities for Baxter and our stakeholders. For example, since 2019, we have published an annual Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index in alignment with the Medical Equipment & Supplies Sustainability Accounting Standard. In December 2023, we issued our inaugural report against the framework established by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as a stand-alone and subsequently published supplement to our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. Baxter's current TCFD Index is included in the Appendix of this report. Disclosing a broad range of corporate responsibility metrics enables stakeholders to better assess our programs and performance.

Performance Goals

Our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment features 10 goals for prioritized action, which we disclose progress toward in this report. Setting goals across a broad range of topics demonstrates our commitment, reinforces accountability and helps to drive ongoing improvement. In connection with the proposed separation of Baxterʼs Kidney Care business, we will assess our commitment and goals and adjust them as needed and if appropriate.