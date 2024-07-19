July 19, 2024, 3 pm CT: Like many hospitals, companies, industries and countries around the world, Baxter is experiencing the widespread global IT outage that was triggered early Friday, July 19, 2024. Our top priority is supporting patient care needs and maintaining supply continuity, and we are actively working to restore the areas within our operations that were impacted.

We continue to make progress, with some critical systems and call centers fully back online. Other operations are being resumed on a manual basis until full restoration is possible.

U.S. Customer Service: Call centers in the U.S. for Baxter and Vantive/Kidney Care are operating, but experiencing higher call and email volumes. In an effort to provide the best customer service during this time, for non-urgent items we suggest contacting us next week, as we want to maximize available support at the current time for urgent needs. Our online tools are available, and we ask customers to use their My Baxter or other online portals to process their orders and for order tracking updates. Deliveries for our home dialysis patients are happening largely as normal today. We may experience delays to deliveries and will provide an update to patients as soon as we are able. Deliveries to our hospital customers are continuing largely as normal today. We may experience delays to deliveries and will provide an update to impacted customers as soon as we are able.

We are also working closely with our technology partners, carriers, suppliers and distributors given the widespread impact of this outage. While we do not have definitive insight into when all operations will be restored across Baxter, we are committed to resolution as soon as possible and thank our customers for their patience as we work through this situation together. We will continue to provide updates on our progress through Baxter.com.