Baxter International : Lowers Full-Year EPS Guidance

By Stephen Nakrosis
Medical specialties company Baxter International Inc. on Friday said it was lowering its full-year earnings per share guidance, in connection with the redemption of a series of 2025 Notes.
The company said, as a result of the redemption, it expects to recognize a pre-tax debt extinguishment loss of about $110 million, or about $85 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, on an after-tax basis.
As a result, Baxter said, it now expects full-year EPS in a range between $2.25 and $2.28 per share, below the earlier estimate of a range between $2.41 and $2.44.
--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-06-20 1756ET