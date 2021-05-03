Baxter International Raises Dividend 14%

By Stephen Nakrosis



Medical Products company Baxter International Inc. on Monday said it was raising its quarterly dividend by 14% to 28 cents a share.

The company said the new dividend will be payable on July 1 to stockholders of record on June 4.

"The indicated annual dividend rate is now $1.12 per share of common stock," Baxter said.

Jose E. Almeida, the company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "The strength of our financial position has fueled our ability to increase our quarterly dividend rate on an annual basis for the sixth consecutive year."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

