  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Baxter International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAX   US0718131099

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baxter International Raises Dividend 14%

05/03/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Medical Products company Baxter International Inc. on Monday said it was raising its quarterly dividend by 14% to 28 cents a share.

The company said the new dividend will be payable on July 1 to stockholders of record on June 4.

"The indicated annual dividend rate is now $1.12 per share of common stock," Baxter said.

Jose E. Almeida, the company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "The strength of our financial position has fueled our ability to increase our quarterly dividend rate on an annual basis for the sixth consecutive year."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-21 1742ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 649 M - -
Net income 2021 1 636 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 43 517 M 43 517 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 72,8%
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 93,18 $
Last Close Price 85,69 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
Tobi Karchmer Vice President-Worldwide Medical
Talvis Love Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.6.79%43 089
ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.67%212 725
MEDTRONIC PLC11.76%176 490
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.56%72 294
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.11.44%47 128
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH31.18%42 359
