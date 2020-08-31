Baxter International : Says FDA Grants De Novo Application for Theranova Dialysis Membrane

Log in
08/31/2020 | 08:08am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Baxter International Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the De Novo application for its Theranova dialysis membrane.

Baxter said Theranova was designed to deliver expanded hemodialysis therapy, which filters a wider range of molecules from the blood than traditional hemodialysis filters, like high-flux membranes, by targeting effective removal of conventional and large middle molecules. These middle molecules may be associated with inflammation and cardiovascular disease in patients with kidney failure, Baxter said.

The company said the FDA uses the De Novo pathway for low- and moderate-risk medical devices that have no existing predicate in the U.S.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

