BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
SummaryNewsPress Releases 


Baxter International : to Present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

08/19/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

DEERFIELD, Ill. - August 19, 2020

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference via webcast on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Jay Saccaro, Baxter's chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter's presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through October 9, 2020.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Baxter International Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 21:00:08 UTC
