Baxter on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is currently at $80.30, up $2.70 or 3.48%

-- Would be highest close since July 28, 2021, when it closed at $81.91

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 16, 2020, when it rose 4.19%

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 8.85% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since March 29, 2021, when it rose for 14 straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending April 20, 2020, when it rose 9.47%

-- Up 0.07% year-to-date

-- Down 14.7% from its all-time closing high of $94.14 on April 20, 2020

-- Down 3.80% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 3, 2020), when it closed at $83.47

-- Down 8.76% from its 52-week closing high of $88.01 on April 22, 2021

-- Up 8.85% from its 52-week closing low of $73.77 on Aug. 26, 2021

-- Traded as high as $82.98; highest intraday level since July 28, 2021, when it hit $85.68

-- Up 6.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.75%

All data as of 11:01:33 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1121ET