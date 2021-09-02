Log in
Baxter on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
Today on Wall Street: The last week of summer
Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
Baxter on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

09/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is currently at $80.30, up $2.70 or 3.48%

-- Would be highest close since July 28, 2021, when it closed at $81.91

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 16, 2020, when it rose 4.19%

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 8.85% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since March 29, 2021, when it rose for 14 straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending April 20, 2020, when it rose 9.47%

-- Up 0.07% year-to-date

-- Down 14.7% from its all-time closing high of $94.14 on April 20, 2020

-- Down 3.80% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 3, 2020), when it closed at $83.47

-- Down 8.76% from its 52-week closing high of $88.01 on April 22, 2021

-- Up 8.85% from its 52-week closing low of $73.77 on Aug. 26, 2021

-- Traded as high as $82.98; highest intraday level since July 28, 2021, when it hit $85.68

-- Up 6.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.75%

All data as of 11:01:33 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1121ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 613 M - -
Net income 2021 1 544 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 38 793 M 38 793 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 73,0%
Managers and Directors
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Chief Science & Technology Officer, Senior VP
Tobi Karchmer Vice President-Worldwide Medical
Talvis Love Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.29%38 793
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.36%225 857
MEDTRONIC PLC14.54%180 415
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.90%72 507
HOYA CORPORATION26.73%60 623
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH80.01%57 273