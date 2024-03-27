Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 2024 Annual Meeting) in a virtual format on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 9 a.m., Central Time, as disclosed in Baxter’s proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting. Online access to the 2024 Annual Meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m., Central Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting in person. The virtual format provides a convenient and cost-effective experience to all stockholders and employees regardless of location.

As always, whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the virtual 2024 Annual Meeting, all stockholders of record are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the 2024 Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the 2024 Annual Meeting.

Attending the 2024 Annual Meeting

Stockholders of record may attend the 2024 Annual Meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BAX2024 and entering their 16-digit control number on their proxy card or notice of availability of proxy materials. Stockholders that hold shares in “street name” (i.e., through an account at a broker or other nominee), should follow their broker’s or nominee’s instructions to obtain their 16-digit control number or otherwise attend through the broker or nominee. A list of Baxter's stockholders of record will be available for examination by stockholders on the 2024 Annual Meeting website during the meeting.

Asking Questions

Stockholders of record may submit questions in two ways. Stockholders may ask a question before the 2024 Annual Meeting, beginning at 9 a.m., Central Time, on April 30, 2024 and until 11:59 p.m., Central Time, on May 6, 2024, by logging into www.proxyvote.com and entering their 16-digit control number. Once past the login screen, stockholders should click on “Question for Management,” type in a question and click “Submit.” Alternatively, stockholders of record will be able to submit questions live during the 2024 Annual Meeting by accessing the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BAX2024, typing a question into the “Ask a Question” field and clicking “Submit.” Only questions pertinent to 2024 Annual Meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. If any questions pertinent to 2024 Annual Meeting matters cannot be answered during the meeting due to time constraints, Baxter will post and answer a representative set of these questions online at https://investor.baxter.com. The questions and answers will be available as soon as reasonably practicable after the 2024 Annual Meeting and will remain available until one week after posting.

Voting Shares at the 2024 Annual Meeting

Stockholders that have not voted their shares prior to the 2024 Annual Meeting will be able to vote their shares electronically at the 2024 Annual Meeting by clicking “Vote Here” on the meeting website.

Stockholders may continue to vote their shares prior to the 2024 Annual Meeting. If a stockholder has already voted their shares using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the 2024 Annual Meeting, they do not need to vote again.

Attending the 2024 Annual Meeting as a Guest

Anyone who would like to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting as a guest in listen-only mode can do so by accessing the Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BAX2024 and by entering the information requested on the screen. Please note guests will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the 2024 Annual Meeting.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327221279/en/