  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Baxter International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAX   US0718131099

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
42.30 USD   +0.09%
04:18pBaxter to Host First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors
BU
04/04Evercore ISI Trims Price Target on Baxter International to $48 From $50, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/04Baxter Launches Zosyn Premix in US
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baxter to Host First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

04/06/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/WhpPxesO to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 337 M - -
Net income 2023 789 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 2,72%
Capitalization 21 363 M 21 363 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 42,26 $
Average target price 48,41 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Reaz Rasul EVP, President-Healthcare Systems & Technologies
Tobi Karchmer Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Talvis Love Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.09%21 363
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-5.08%181 111
MEDTRONIC PLC3.28%106 793
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.03%71 450
DEXCOM, INC.2.13%43 595
HOYA CORPORATION13.26%39 038
