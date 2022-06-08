Log in
    BAX   US0718131099

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
72.85 USD   +0.37%
04:16p Baxter to Host Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors
BU
06/03Baxter International to Present at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/02Baxter to Present at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
 Baxter to Host Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

06/08/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/EmxweYhQ to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 778 M - -
Net income 2022 1 563 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 067 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 36 546 M 36 546 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 73,5%
