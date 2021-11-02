Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Baxter International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAX   US0718131099

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baxter to Present at Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

11/02/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through May 21, 2022.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:18pBaxter to Present at Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference
BU
10/29Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Baxter International to $86 from $90, Maintains ..
MT
10/28Baxter International Issues FY21 Guidance
MT
10/28Baxter International Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Rise; Issues Q4 Outlook; Updates F..
MT
10/28BAXTER : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Q3 2021 Financial Schedules
PU
10/28BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/28Baxter International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
10/28BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/28Baxter International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 567 M - -
Net income 2021 1 562 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 39 965 M 39 965 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 79,82 $
Average target price 94,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Chief Science & Technology Officer, Senior VP
Tobi Karchmer Vice President-Worldwide Medical
Talvis Love Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.52%39 965
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.76%228 587
MEDTRONIC PLC2.64%161 807
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.87%69 802
DEXCOM, INC.69.66%60 796
HOYA CORPORATION23.09%56 739