    BAX   US0718131099

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
54.94 USD   +1.10%
11/15Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/15Baxter International Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 3, 2023
CI
11/09Rockwell Medical Reacquires Distribution Rights for its Hemodialysis Concentrates Business from Baxter
CI
Baxter to Present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

11/16/2022 | 04:18pm EST
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through May 30, 2023.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 000 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 082 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,5x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 27 394 M 27 394 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 54,34 $
Average target price 65,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tobi Karchmer Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Talvis Love Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paulo Henrique Bolgar Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-36.70%27 394
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.52%179 832
MEDTRONIC PLC-19.86%110 851
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.79%63 419
DEXCOM, INC.-13.36%44 926
HOYA CORPORATION-12.77%38 196