Baxter to Present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through May 30, 2023.

