Baxter International Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices and medications intended for healthcare professionals. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - medicines and medical devices (33.8%): products intended for treating hemophilia (substitution clotting factors) and immune deficiencies (multi-purpose immunoglobins), and used in intensive care (human albumin) and biosurgery (fibrin adhesive, surgical gel, bone substitutes, hemostatic compresses, etc.); - kidney dialysis drugs and equipment (30.1%); - systems for delivering medications and intravenous therapy (15.2%): used in the fields of anesthesia, oncology (chemotherapy and radiation), parenteral nutrition, etc.; - other (20.1%). Export accounts for 52.7% of net sales.

Related indices S&P 500