    BAX   US0718131099

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:24:45 2023-05-08 am EDT
45.98 USD   -0.15%
10:18aBaxter International Stock Remains Halted Amid $4.25 Billion Deal to Sell BioPharma Solutions Business
MT
10:14aBaxter International : Signs Definitive Agreement to Divest its BioPharma Solutions Business to Advent International and Warburg Pincus for $4.25 Billion
PU
10:10aWarburg, Advent to buy Baxter's biopharma business for $4.25 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Warburg, Advent to buy Baxter's biopharma business for $4.25 billion

05/08/2023 | 10:10am EDT
May 8 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc said on Monday a private-equity group, which includes Warburg Pincus and Advent International, has agreed to buy its biopharma solutions unit for $4.25 billion.

Private-equity firms have increasingly been investing in the drug development sector, which was deemed as risky, by coming up with deals that compensate them for the uncertainty involved.

Through the deal with Baxter, which is expected to close in the second half of 2023, the private-equity firms hope to strengthen their presence in the contract drug manufacturing space.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Analyst Recommendations on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 350 M - -
Net income 2023 715 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 23 294 M 23 294 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
EV / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 46,05 $
Average target price 51,73 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Reaz Rasul EVP, President-Healthcare Systems & Technologies
Tobi Karchmer Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Talvis Love Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.65%23 294
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.34%193 475
MEDTRONIC PLC15.88%119 818
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.25%72 043
DEXCOM, INC.6.69%46 834
HOYA CORPORATION17.36%39 081
