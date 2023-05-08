Warburg, Advent to buy Baxter's biopharma business for $4.25 billion

May 8 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc said
on Monday a private-equity group, which includes Warburg Pincus
and Advent International, has agreed to buy its biopharma
solutions unit for $4.25 billion.
Private-equity firms have increasingly been investing in the
drug development sector, which was deemed as risky, by coming up
with deals that compensate them for the uncertainty involved.
Through the deal with Baxter, which is expected to close in
the second half of 2023, the private-equity firms hope to
strengthen their presence in the contract drug manufacturing
space.
(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru;
Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)