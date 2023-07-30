Bay Leasing and Investment Ltd. is a Bangladesh-based non-banking financial institution. The Company extends lease financing as its core business for all types of machinery and equipment, including vehicles for industrial, commercial and private purposes. It is also engaged in term finance, housing finance and other. The Company's products and services include lease finance, term loan, home loan, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) loan, car loan, woman entrepreneur loan, and project finance. It provides asset backed lease finance against industrial machinery, equipment, generators, vehicles, vessels, engines. The maximum lease period is five years with a monthly/quarterly lease rental repayment facility. Its offerings include purchase of apartments, houses, commercial space, approved housing plots; construction of residential/commercial buildings; renovation or extension of structures; and home equity loan against property.

Sector Consumer Lending