Bayan Sulu AO is a Kazakhstan-based company active within the food processing industry. The Company is involved in the production and sale of confectionery products. The Company's product portfolio comprises over 200 various types of sweets, such as chocolate, chocolates, caramel, wafers, drops, marmalade, candies, cookies and biscuits. The Company operates under such brands as Kazakstan, Millennium, Kostanay, Yubileynye, Zoloto Skifov, Bayan Sulu, Regata, and S novym godom, among others. The Company distributes its products domestically, as well as exports them abroad. It operates through one branch, located in Almaty region. Bayan Sulu AO is a member of the Association of the Confectioners of Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was wholly owned by KazFoofProducts TOO.

Sector Food Processing