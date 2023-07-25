Extract from Bayan Sulu's shareholder registers as of July 1, 2023 provided
25.07.23 09:23
/KASE, July 25, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of Bayan Sulu as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 100,000,000 units; - 44,660,000 common shares of the company are outstanding; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ KAZFOODPRODUCTS LLP 38,471,325 86.14 Single accumulative pension fund JSC 3,800,000 8.51 T.Sadykov 2,233,000 5.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2023-07-25]
