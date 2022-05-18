Log in
    BCML   US07272M1071

BAYCOM CORP

(BCML)
  Report
05/18 03:57:03 pm EDT
22.27 USD   -2.32%
04:04pBayCom Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 a Share, Payable July 15 to Shareholders as of June 17
MT
04:03pBAYCOM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pBayCom Corp Announces Cash Dividend
BU
BayCom Corp Announces Cash Dividend

05/18/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) (“BayCom” or the “Company”), the parent company of United Business Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.05 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2022.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business and ability to continue paying dividends. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and performance in future periods may be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified in our risk factors contained in BayCom's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. BayCom expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements found herein to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations of results or any change in events.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 96,1 M - -
Net income 2022 30,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 352
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
George J. Guarini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keary L. Colwell CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & Senior EVP
Lloyd W. Kendall Chairman
Janet L. King Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
James S. Camp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYCOM CORP21.54%306
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%154 488
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.7.13%71 444
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%62 264
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.89%60 401
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.41%56 045