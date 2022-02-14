Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BayCom Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCML   US07272M1071

BAYCOM CORP

(BCML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayCom : Unaudited consolidated financial statements of PEB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 - Form 8-K/A

02/14/2022 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(in thousands, except for share data)

(unaudited)

1

PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(in thousands, except for share data)

(unaudited)

2

PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(in thousands, except for share data)

(unaudited)

3

PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

4

PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(in thousands, except for share data)

(unaudited)

5

PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

6

Disclaimer

BayCom Corp. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:45:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYCOM CORP
05:47pBAYCOM : Unaudited consolidated financial statements of PEB Financial Corporation and Subs..
PU
05:42pBAYCOM CORP Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/02BAYCOM : Announces Completion of Acquisition of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp - Form 8-K
PU
02/02BAYCOM CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
02/02BayCom Completes Acquisition of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp
MT
02/01BayCom Corp Announces Completion of Acquisition of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp
BU
02/01BAYCOM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01BayCom Corp completed the acquisition of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp.
CI
01/27BAYCOM : Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings of $5.4 Million and Annual 2021 Earnings of ..
PU
01/27Tranche Update on BayCom Corp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 15, 2021.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71,9 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart BAYCOM CORP
Duration : Period :
BayCom Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYCOM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,26 $
Average target price 24,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George J. Guarini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keary L. Colwell CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & Senior EVP
Lloyd W. Kendall Chairman
Janet L. King Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
James S. Camp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYCOM CORP18.66%235
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.79%167 044
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.03%85 832
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%67 456
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.13%55 976
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.36%54 295