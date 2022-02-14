BayCom : Unaudited consolidated financial statements of PEB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 - Form 8-K/A
PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(in thousands, except for share data)
(unaudited)
PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020
(in thousands, except for share data)
(unaudited)
PACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020
(in thousands, except for share data)
(unaudited)
Disclaimer
BayCom Corp. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:45:42 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
71,9 M
-
-
Net income 2021
20,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
235 M
235 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,53x
Nbr of Employees
315
Free-Float
92,0%
Technical analysis trends BAYCOM CORP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
22,26 $
Average target price
24,33 $
Spread / Average Target
9,31%
