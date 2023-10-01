BONN (dpa-AFX) - The international community has agreed on new global rules for the safe handling of chemicals. "The production of chemicals is increasing rapidly. It is therefore high time to curb global pollution," German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) said Saturday, according to a statement. "We have succeeded in agreeing on progressive targets and effective steps for safe chemicals management worldwide."

Chaired by Germany, representatives of governments from around the world, civil society, intergovernmental organizations, business and UN agencies had been meeting in Bonn since Monday for a World Chemicals Conference. In a joint declaration, they are now committed to making the handling of chemicals safer worldwide and to phasing out the use of the most hazardous chemicals wherever possible.

In concrete terms, for example, a system for classifying and labeling chemicals is to be introduced in more countries. In addition, a fund for the safe handling of chemicals is to be established./svv/DP/zb