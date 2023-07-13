BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German Federal Cartel Office wants to keep the 50+1 rule in German professional soccer. From the principle, which prevents the complete takeover of professional clubs by investors, there should be no further exemptions in the future, such as for TSG Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg. This was announced by the authorities on Thursday.

This was preceded by a lengthy voting process because of the special rules that continue to apply to the three Bundesliga soccer clubs. However, the trio will have to involve the members more in the future and provide financial compensation.

"The agreed deletion of the exemption possibility from the statutes removes our concern that the sporting policy objectives asserted by the DFL will be counteracted by a coexistence of clubs with and without a claim exemption," said the president of the Bundeskartellamt, Andreas Mundt.

"Admittedly, it remains the case that the rules of antitrust law apply to professional sports and specifically to sports associations. Also, the limitation of league participation to club-owned clubs still represents a restriction of competition that requires legitimization in terms of sports policy. Overall, however, the commitments offered by the DFL appear suitable to dispel our preliminary antitrust concerns," Mundt continued.

The association of 36 professional clubs and the authorities agreed on three key changes to the previous 50+1 rule. In the future, representation of the parent club on the boards of the corporations spun off for professional soccer must be ensured. In addition, individuals or companies may no longer balance the books with special payments. As a third measure, the clubs are firmly tied to their location.

In return, the three exceptions Hoffenheim, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg will be protected - there are to be no others. According to the Federal Cartel Office, the DFL, the German Soccer Association and the other clubs and investors involved in the proceedings will be given another legal hearing before the final decision is issued.

The Cartel Office had deemed the 50+1 rule in 2021 to be unobjectionable in terms of sports policy, but criticized the three exceptions for TSG Hoffenheim, with majority owner Dietmar Hopp, and the corporate-controlled clubs Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg. The clarification process had been underway since then. Hoffenheim had recently announced that Hopp will return his voting majority to the parent club without compensation./mj/DP/jha