BACKGROUND/Change at the top of Bayer: Bill Anderson takes the helm

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - At the Annual Stockholders' Meeting at the end of April, Bill Anderson (56) spoke of growing anticipation "the more I learn about the innovations and the people at Bayer." This Wednesday, the U.S. American succeeds Werner Baumann (60), who worked at Bayer for 35 years, seven of them at the top of the company, as head of more than 100,000 employees. The chemical engineer and pharmaceutical expert is full of praise for the products and culture of the pharmaceutical and agrochemical group. But he also gives his fellow board members this to take away: "The potential is huge, but we all know that potential alone is not enough." There is work to be done.

While the over-the-counter medicines business is back on track, the significantly larger pharmaceuticals division with billion-dollar drugs such as the anticoagulant Xarelto and the eye drug Eylea recently weakened. In addition, Bayer will have to plug future sales gaps caused by the gradual expiry of patents on the two best-selling drugs. Pharma boss Stefan Oelrich has made progress in recent years, bringing new drugs to market, driving forward the development of the potential successor to Xarelto, Asundexian, and putting a lot of money into the development of promising cell and gene therapies. However, any financial success will still be years away.

And then there is the agricultural business, which had a strong 2022 and which industry experts believe will do well thanks to new products such as shorter-growing and thus more weather-resistant corn, but which has also fluctuated more strongly at times. In order to expand its agar business, Bayer, under the leadership of Werner Baumann, acquired U.S. seed and agrochemical company Monsanto in 2018.

With the purchase, which cost more than 60 billion U.S. dollars, the Leverkusen company had not only brought successful products into the house, but also the U.S. legal disputes about alleged cancer risks of weed killers containing glyphosate and late effects of the chemical PCB, which has been banned for decades. All in all, this has cost many billions, especially the glyphosate case. Most of that has now been dealt with. That leaves PCBs, for which analyst Sebastian Bray of the private bank Berenberg calculates in a study from the beginning of May with costs of possibly four billion dollars to cover.

So Anderson has a number of construction sites, plus the pressure that has grown in recent months from some investors who are calling for a split-up of the group. The reason: after the drop in the share price in recent years, mainly because of the glyphosate issue, they see more value in the sum of the individual parts after a separation than in Bayer in its current form.

One thing is certain: The new Group leader - having been able to familiarize himself since April - should by now have a clearer picture of Bayer and what lies ahead. He wanted to use the time to talk a lot with employees all over the world.

And he promises nothing less than extraordinary results, if his words at the Annual Stockholders' Meeting are to be believed. "I'm a scientist at heart, dedicated to lifelong learning in biotechnology and life sciences, and I've developed a passion for empowering organizations to achieve extraordinary results," he said.

He had already given journalists in Leverkusen a rough outline of how he envisions this happening in early April. He wants to create a sense of ownership: Employees should feel responsible and have the will to think and move things forward as if it were their company. But establishing such a corporate culture is also a huge undertaking, he says. He has already experienced this himself.

In addition to his scientific training, Anderson brings a wealth of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, including positions at Biogen, Genentech and, most recently, as head of pharmaceuticals at Roche.

However, stockholders and employees will have to wait a little longer before the manager presents his plans for Bayer's future. Analyst Gunther Zechmann of Bernstein Research expects a strategy update later in 2023 or early next year.

Until then, not too much should be read into Anderson's words, warns Berenberg expert Bray. New chief executives always choose their initial statements carefully to maintain flexibility while they get to know their company. That's why a split-up of Bayer seems unlikely, at least in the short term - because the supervisory board is probably against it - even though the new boss is open to all options./mis/mne/jha/

