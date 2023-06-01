Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:52:04 2023-06-01 am EDT
52.55 EUR   +0.79%
01:06aBACKGROUND/Change at the top of Bayer: Bill Anderson takes the helm
DP
05/31German Stocks Fall as Weak China Data Overshadows Easing Import Price Inflation
MT
05/31Bayer Establishes New Business Segment for Precision Health Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BACKGROUND/Change at the top of Bayer: Bill Anderson takes the helm

06/01/2023 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - At the Annual Stockholders' Meeting at the end of April, Bill Anderson (56) spoke of growing anticipation "the more I learn about the innovations and the people at Bayer." This Wednesday, the U.S. American succeeds Werner Baumann (60), who worked at Bayer for 35 years, seven of them at the top of the company, as head of more than 100,000 employees. The chemical engineer and pharmaceutical expert is full of praise for the products and culture of the pharmaceutical and agrochemical group. But he also gives his fellow board members this to take away: "The potential is huge, but we all know that potential alone is not enough." There is work to be done.

While the over-the-counter medicines business is back on track, the significantly larger pharmaceuticals division with billion-dollar drugs such as the anticoagulant Xarelto and the eye drug Eylea recently weakened. In addition, Bayer will have to plug future sales gaps caused by the gradual expiry of patents on the two best-selling drugs. Pharma boss Stefan Oelrich has made progress in recent years, bringing new drugs to market, driving forward the development of the potential successor to Xarelto, Asundexian, and putting a lot of money into the development of promising cell and gene therapies. However, any financial success will still be years away.

And then there is the agricultural business, which had a strong 2022 and which industry experts believe will do well thanks to new products such as shorter-growing and thus more weather-resistant corn, but which has also fluctuated more strongly at times. In order to expand its agar business, Bayer, under the leadership of Werner Baumann, acquired U.S. seed and agrochemical company Monsanto in 2018.

With the purchase, which cost more than 60 billion U.S. dollars, the Leverkusen company had not only brought successful products into the house, but also the U.S. legal disputes about alleged cancer risks of weed killers containing glyphosate and late effects of the chemical PCB, which has been banned for decades. All in all, this has cost many billions, especially the glyphosate case. Most of that has now been dealt with. That leaves PCBs, for which analyst Sebastian Bray of the private bank Berenberg calculates in a study from the beginning of May with costs of possibly four billion dollars to cover.

So Anderson has a number of construction sites, plus the pressure that has grown in recent months from some investors who are calling for a split-up of the group. The reason: after the drop in the share price in recent years, mainly because of the glyphosate issue, they see more value in the sum of the individual parts after a separation than in Bayer in its current form.

One thing is certain: The new Group leader - having been able to familiarize himself since April - should by now have a clearer picture of Bayer and what lies ahead. He wanted to use the time to talk a lot with employees all over the world.

And he promises nothing less than extraordinary results, if his words at the Annual Stockholders' Meeting are to be believed. "I'm a scientist at heart, dedicated to lifelong learning in biotechnology and life sciences, and I've developed a passion for empowering organizations to achieve extraordinary results," he said.

He had already given journalists in Leverkusen a rough outline of how he envisions this happening in early April. He wants to create a sense of ownership: Employees should feel responsible and have the will to think and move things forward as if it were their company. But establishing such a corporate culture is also a huge undertaking, he says. He has already experienced this himself.

In addition to his scientific training, Anderson brings a wealth of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, including positions at Biogen, Genentech and, most recently, as head of pharmaceuticals at Roche.

However, stockholders and employees will have to wait a little longer before the manager presents his plans for Bayer's future. Analyst Gunther Zechmann of Bernstein Research expects a strategy update later in 2023 or early next year.

Until then, not too much should be read into Anderson's words, warns Berenberg expert Bray. New chief executives always choose their initial statements carefully to maintain flexibility while they get to know their company. That's why a split-up of Bayer seems unlikely, at least in the short term - because the supervisory board is probably against it - even though the new boss is open to all options./mis/mne/jha/

--- By Michael Schilling, dpa-AFX ---


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -2.40% 52.14 Delayed Quote.7.89%
BIOGEN INC. -0.76% 296.41 Delayed Quote.7.04%
All news about BAYER AG
01:06aBACKGROUND/Change at the top of Bayer: Bill Anderso..
DP
05/31German Stocks Fall as Weak China Data Overshadows Easing Import Price Inflation
MT
05/31Bayer Establishes New Business Segment for Precision Health Products
MT
05/27FC Bayern champions after drama final, Schalke relegated
DP
05/26BAYER AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/26Experts expect grain harvest at previous year's level
DP
05/26Industry criticizes European Patent Office - examination too superficial
DP
05/25Industry criticizes too weak examination at European Patent Office
DP
05/25BAYER AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/25BAYER AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 50 079 M 53 372 M 53 372 M
Net income 2023 4 304 M 4 587 M 4 587 M
Net Debt 2023 32 748 M 34 902 M 34 902 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 4,61%
Capitalization 51 224 M 54 592 M 54 592 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 101 735
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 52,14 €
Average target price 73,80 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Head-Finance
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Otmar D. Wiestler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG7.89%54 592
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%431 845
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.78%405 567
NOVO NORDISK A/S18.98%360 370
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.60%277 012
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.90%257 213
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer