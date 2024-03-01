Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows: - agrochemicals (49.6%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (37.9%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.; - OTC products and nutritional supplements (12%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.9%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.4%), the United States (30.9%), North America (3.7%), China (8.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%), Brazil (10.5%) and Latin America (7.8%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals