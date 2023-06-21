Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:43:03 2023-06-21 am EDT
51.03 EUR   +0.27%
04:23aBAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
06/20Australia's competition tribunal blocks Telstra-TPG Telecom network deal
RE
06/20Bayer agriculture unit sees twice the market thanks to new products
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays

06/21/2023 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 80.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about BAYER AG
04:23aBAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
06/20Australia's competition tribunal blocks Telstra-TPG Telecom network deal
RE
06/20Bayer agriculture unit sees twice the market thanks to new products
RE
06/20Bayer Plots Further Expansion in EUR100 Billion Regenerative Agriculture Markets
MT
06/19Bayer's New CEO to Crack Down on Internal Bureaucracy
MT
06/16Chinese delegation to meet with Germany's top corporate brass next week
RE
06/15Bayer Strikes $7 Million Settlement Deal Over Alleged Misleading Roundup Safety Claims
MT
06/15Bayer reaches $6.9 mln settlement with New York over Roundup safety claims
RE
06/15Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over Roundup weedkiller
RE
06/15Bayer : to present new data on Kerendia™ (finerenone) from comprehensive clinical tr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 50 053 M 54 589 M 54 589 M
Net income 2023 4 205 M 4 586 M 4 586 M
Net Debt 2023 32 935 M 35 920 M 35 920 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 4,73%
Capitalization 49 996 M 54 527 M 54 527 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 101 735
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 50,89 €
Average target price 73,29 €
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William N. Anderson Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Head-Finance
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Otmar D. Wiestler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG5.31%54 527
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.09%459 428
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY23.54%424 999
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.44%356 105
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.65%277 392
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.94%249 054
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer