Equities
Germany
Xetra
Bayer AG
News
Summary
BAYN
DE000BAY0017
BAYER AG
(BAYN)
53.35
EUR
-1.94%
03:16a
BAYER
: to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including a late-breaking presentation from FIDELITY (Kerendia™) and new Phase IIb data from PACIFIC trial program for the oral Factor XIa inhibitor asundexian
PU
08/19
Bayer Showcases Leadership in Breakthrough Innovations and Sustainable, Tailored Solutions to Meet Global Challenges in Agriculture
AQ
08/19
Mirena from Bayer approved in the US for extended duration of use in contraception
AQ
BAYER AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
08/22/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
In a research note published by Peter Spengler, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about BAYER AG
03:16a
BAYER
: to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including a late-breaking presentat..
PU
08/19
Bayer Showcases Leadership in Breakthrough Innovations and Sustainable, Tailored Soluti..
AQ
08/19
Mirena from Bayer approved in the US for extended duration of use in contraception
AQ
08/18
Bayer's Intrauterine Contraceptive Wins OK in US for Extended Use Duration
MT
08/18
Bayer's Mirena Gets FDA Approval for Extended Use as Contraceptive
DJ
08/18
BAYER
: Mirena® from Bayer approved in the US for extended duration of use in contraceptio..
PU
08/17
Perrigo Refutes Involvement in Recent Notice of Dismissal of Claims, Impending Trial Ov..
MT
08/17
GSK Says No Payment Made After Zantac Plaintiff Drops Lawsuit
MT
08/16
GSK Says Plaintiff In First Zantac Case Set For US Trial Drops Lawsuit
MT
08/16
Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case
RE
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
01:54p
BAYER AG
: DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/16
BAYER AG
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/15
BAYER AG
: Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
49 338 M
49 536 M
49 536 M
Net income 2022
4 760 M
4 779 M
4 779 M
Net Debt 2022
33 114 M
33 247 M
33 247 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,6x
Yield 2022
4,20%
Capitalization
53 444 M
53 189 M
53 659 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,75x
EV / Sales 2023
1,69x
Nbr of Employees
101 914
Free-Float
100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
54,40 €
Average target price
78,91 €
Spread / Average Target
45,1%
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl
Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar
Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG
15.74%
53 659
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-1.03%
445 146
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
16.85%
306 688
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-14.71%
276 954
PFIZER, INC.
-16.77%
275 847
ABBVIE INC.
4.76%
250 804
