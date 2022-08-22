Log in
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05 2022-08-22 pm EDT
53.35 EUR   -1.94%
03:16aBAYER : to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including a late-breaking presentation from FIDELITY (Kerendia™) and new Phase IIb data from PACIFIC trial program for the oral Factor XIa inhibitor asundexian
PU
08/19Bayer Showcases Leadership in Breakthrough Innovations and Sustainable, Tailored Solutions to Meet Global Challenges in Agriculture
AQ
08/19Mirena from Bayer approved in the US for extended duration of use in contraception
AQ
BAYER AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating

08/22/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
In a research note published by Peter Spengler, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
Financials
Sales 2022 49 338 M 49 536 M 49 536 M
Net income 2022 4 760 M 4 779 M 4 779 M
Net Debt 2022 33 114 M 33 247 M 33 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 53 444 M 53 189 M 53 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 101 914
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 54,40 €
Average target price 78,91 €
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG15.74%53 659
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.03%445 146
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.85%306 688
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.71%276 954
PFIZER, INC.-16.77%275 847
ABBVIE INC.4.76%250 804