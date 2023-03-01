Advanced search
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
2023-03-01
56.53 EUR   +0.42%
10:20aBAYER AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:54aBAYER AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:38aBayer Receives Marketing Authorization in EU for Additional Indication of Prostate Cancer Treatment Nubeqa
MT
BAYER AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

03/01/2023 | 10:20am EST
Peter Spengler from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 50 664 M 53 783 M 53 783 M
Net income 2022 4 435 M 4 708 M 4 708 M
Net Debt 2022 33 101 M 35 139 M 35 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 55 301 M 58 706 M 58 706 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 102 296
Free-Float 0,00%
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 56,29 €
Average target price 74,81 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG16.48%58 706
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.90%399 133
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.20%320 171
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-13.45%280 688
ABBVIE INC.-4.77%272 311
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.25%269 700