BAYER AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
Today at 04:27 am
Share
Analyst Richard Vosser from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price is still set at EUR 55.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:54:53 2023-08-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|52.18 EUR
|-0.37%
|-1.96%
|+7.81%
|10:27am
|BAYER AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|09:59am
|Bayer CropScience's Consolidated Profit Rises in Fiscal Q1
|MT
|BAYER AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|Bayer CropScience's Consolidated Profit Rises in Fiscal Q1
|MT
|BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
|MD
|Bayer says guidance cut driven by Crop Science, Pharma
|RE
|Bayer Hit by Around $2.5 Billion of Impairments at Ailing Crop Business
|DJ
|Bayer posts Q2 net loss of 1.89 bln eur
|MR
|German Drugmaker Bayer's Attributable Income Plunges in H1, Sales Shrink
|MT
|MORNING BID EUROPE-Germany to kick off CPI mega-run
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Could Lose Ground in Wait for U.S., China Inflation
|DJ
|Bayer Assures Progress in Roundup Settlement as US Ads Spending for Class Action Grows
|MT
|European Equities Close Mixed in Monday Trading; Euro Area GDP Rises 0.3% in Q2
|MT
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Says Diabetic Macular Edema Trial of Investigational Drug Showed Positive Results After Two Years
|MT
|BASF: prices lower across businesses except agriculture
|RE
|Eye drug success mitigates Roche's earnings decline
|RE
|BAYER AG : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
|MD
|BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
|MD
|BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
|MD
|BAYER AG : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
|MD
|Bayer rise - experts: forecast cut cleansing thunderstorm
|DP
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/25/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
|Commerzbank on Overnight News
|MT
|European Midday Briefing: Stocks Stuck as Traders Eye Central Banks, More Earnings
|DJ
|European shares steady as mixed earnings offset China stimulus hopes
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares off to a Weak Start Ahead of Central Bank Meetings
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.29%
|56 613 M $
|-0.19%
|57 644 M $
|+0.97%
|63 659 M $
|+24.17%
|48 285 M $
|+6.76%
|47 764 M $
|-5.62%
|69 963 M $
|-0.93%
|38 073 M $
|+1.56%
|34 708 M $
|+7.65%
|27 660 M $
|+2.60%
|24 832 M $