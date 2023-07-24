BAYER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
Today at 02:02 am
Richard Vosser from JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 55.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:45:04 2023-07-24 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|51.69 EUR
|-0.49%
|+3.24%
|+7.48%
